76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers have been backed into a wall by the Atlanta Hawks. The series they once seemed in control of is now Atlanta's to lose. Ever since the second round began a couple of weeks ago, the Hawks established themselves as a team that shouldn't be underestimated in the Eastern Conference.

After dropping Game 1, the Sixers lost home-court advantage. But then they made up for the disappointing first loss by taking home-court advantage back and winning the next two games. However, the fourth and fifth games of the series couldn't have gone any worse for the first-seeded Sixers.

In both games, there was a similar trend. The 76ers managed to get off to a hot start in the first half and collected double-digit leads. When the second half rolled around, they crumbled. As Philly's bench hasn't offered much lately, and several starters have been extremely disappointing, the Sixers fell apart in the last two matchups.

Now, they're facing elimination on Friday night. If they fail to defeat the Hawks on the road in Game 6, then their season ends prematurely and becomes a massive letdown as they've had the best regular season since the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons era started a little over a few seasons ago. If they win, then a Game 7 becomes necessary.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers battle the Hawks for their season on Friday night? Here's everything you need to know!



Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 6

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -142, ATL +120

Total: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by Fanduel