On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, announced a new addition to the company. Roughly one month after announcing the company's racial equity action plan, including a commitment of $20 million to fight systemic racism and champion equality, HBSE named David Gould the Chief Diversity and Impact Officer.

Gould, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, has been issued the task of leading HBSE's internal and external diversity and inclusion standards, programs, and initiatives across the organization, which includes multiple esports properties, the top-10 nationally-ranked Prudential Center, HBSE Real Estate, HBSE Ventures, Sixers Innovation Lab and much more.

"I'm proud of the commitment made by our company and Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to promote diversity and economic opportunity and publicly recognize the impact that systemic racism continues to have in our society," said Gould. "As a Black man, former college athlete, and native Philadelphian, this work is deeply personal to me, and I believe that the sports and entertainment industry has an important role to play in the push for social and racial equality. It's an honor to be leading this new priority for HBSE, and I am excited for the positive impact we will have for both our staff and communities."

HBSE's newest addition isn't exactly a stranger to the company. Before Wednesday's announcement, Gould served as HBSE's Executive Director of the Sixers Youth Foundation. After having involvement in the company's racial equity action plan, which was revealed last month, and led many of the Sixers' organizational efforts to support communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gould has earned the role that will provide executive leadership and guidance while working closely with company leaders, the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board and the Human Resources department to implement a comprehensive inclusion and diversity strategy.

"We as an organization have been built on diversity and are always looking to improve our platform to positively change the communities where we live, work, and play," said Sixers President Chris Heck. "David made an incredible impact on both our organization and the communities of Philadelphia and Camden during his time as Executive Director of the Youth Foundation. Having worked with the City of Philadelphia prior to joining HBSE, he brings a strong track record of creating economic opportunities for people of color and driving critical resources to local neighborhoods. David is an inspiring leader and partner that we are so proud to follow."

