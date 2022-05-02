76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 1
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Miami Heat for the first of two games down in South Beach to tip-off the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Following an impressive five-game stint against the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat punched their ticket to the second round with ease. Meanwhile, the Sixers fell into a two-game rut after nearly sweeping the Toronto Raptors.
However, after picking up a blowout victory against the Raptors in Game 6, the Sixers were able to advance to the next round. Now, the Sixers and the Heat will battle it out, beginning with Game 1 on Monday.
Read More
For the Heat, they have quite a few players on the injury report. While most of Miami’s key players are expected to play, the starting point guard Kyle Lowry will miss another matchup as he continues dealing with a hamstring setback.
As for the Sixers, they’ll be without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid. Along with his torn thumb ligament, Embiid is currently battling an orbital fracture and a mild concussion. After failing to travel with the Sixers on Sunday afternoon, Embiid was ruled out for Game 1.
With Embiid out of the picture, for now, the Sixers will rely heavily on running the offense through the ten-time All-Star James Harden. Can a new-look 76ers shock the NBA and steal the first game in Miami without their high-prized big man on the court? Or will the Heat take advantage of an undermanned Sixers team on their home court?
The 76ers and the Heat are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
Key Game Notes
Sixers were 27-14 on the road this season
Heat were 29-12 when playing at home this year
Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games
The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last five games
Heat are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games
The total has gone under in five of Miami’s last five games
Injury Report
Heat
Jimmy Butler - Questionable
Tyler Herro - Questionable
Kyle Lowry - Out
Caleb Martin - Questionable
Markieff Morris - Questionable
Max Strus - Questionable
P.J. Tucker - Questionable
76ers
Charles Bassey - Questionable
Joel Embiid - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Heat -7.5
Moneyline: MIA -333, PHI +260
Total O/U: 208.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +7.5
Moneyline: MIA -333
Total O/U: Over 208.5
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.