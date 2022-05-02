Skip to main content
76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 1

76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 1

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Miami Heat for the first of two games down in South Beach to tip-off the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Following an impressive five-game stint against the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat punched their ticket to the second round with ease. Meanwhile, the Sixers fell into a two-game rut after nearly sweeping the Toronto Raptors.

However, after picking up a blowout victory against the Raptors in Game 6, the Sixers were able to advance to the next round. Now, the Sixers and the Heat will battle it out, beginning with Game 1 on Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Heat, they have quite a few players on the injury report. While most of Miami’s key players are expected to play, the starting point guard Kyle Lowry will miss another matchup as he continues dealing with a hamstring setback.

As for the Sixers, they’ll be without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid. Along with his torn thumb ligament, Embiid is currently battling an orbital fracture and a mild concussion. After failing to travel with the Sixers on Sunday afternoon, Embiid was ruled out for Game 1.

With Embiid out of the picture, for now, the Sixers will rely heavily on running the offense through the ten-time All-Star James Harden. Can a new-look 76ers shock the NBA and steal the first game in Miami without their high-prized big man on the court? Or will the Heat take advantage of an undermanned Sixers team on their home court?

The 76ers and the Heat are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET. 

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17945635_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers were 27-14 on the road this season

Heat were 29-12 when playing at home this year

Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last five games

Heat are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games

The total has gone under in five of Miami’s last five games

Injury Report

USATSI_17945631_168388689_lowres (2)

Heat

Jimmy Butler - Questionable

Tyler Herro - Questionable

Kyle Lowry - Out

Caleb Martin - Questionable

Markieff Morris - Questionable 

Max Strus - Questionable

P.J. Tucker - Questionable

76ers 

Charles Bassey - Questionable

Joel Embiid - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17945047_168388689_lowres (2)

Spread: Heat -7.5

Moneyline: MIA -333, PHI +260

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

USATSI_17945045_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers +7.5

Moneyline: MIA -333

Total O/U: Over 208.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18147263_168388689_lowres
News

Tyler Herro, Several Notable Miami Heat Players Questionable vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_18170899_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid's Playing Status for Game 1 vs. Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17781127_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang, Sixers Confident in Harden's Ability to Take Over

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18147274_168388689_lowres
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler Questionable for Game 1 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_17521499_168388689_lowres
News

Bassey's Injury Status Upgraded Ahead of Sixers vs. Heat Game 1

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_18150495_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Earns Praise From Doc Rivers for Showing vs. Raptors

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18171131_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Plans to Get More Aggressive With Joel Embiid Missing

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17839186_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Report: Embiid Set to Miss First Two Games vs. Heat, Could Return Soon

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022