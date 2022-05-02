76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 1

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Miami Heat for the first of two games down in South Beach to tip-off the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Following an impressive five-game stint against the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat punched their ticket to the second round with ease. Meanwhile, the Sixers fell into a two-game rut after nearly sweeping the Toronto Raptors.

However, after picking up a blowout victory against the Raptors in Game 6, the Sixers were able to advance to the next round. Now, the Sixers and the Heat will battle it out, beginning with Game 1 on Monday.

For the Heat, they have quite a few players on the injury report. While most of Miami’s key players are expected to play, the starting point guard Kyle Lowry will miss another matchup as he continues dealing with a hamstring setback.

As for the Sixers, they’ll be without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid. Along with his torn thumb ligament, Embiid is currently battling an orbital fracture and a mild concussion. After failing to travel with the Sixers on Sunday afternoon, Embiid was ruled out for Game 1.

With Embiid out of the picture, for now, the Sixers will rely heavily on running the offense through the ten-time All-Star James Harden. Can a new-look 76ers shock the NBA and steal the first game in Miami without their high-prized big man on the court? Or will the Heat take advantage of an undermanned Sixers team on their home court?

The 76ers and the Heat are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Key Game Notes Sixers were 27-14 on the road this season Heat were 29-12 when playing at home this year Sixers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last five games Heat are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games The total has gone under in five of Miami’s last five games Injury Report Heat Jimmy Butler - Questionable Tyler Herro - Questionable Kyle Lowry - Out Caleb Martin - Questionable Markieff Morris - Questionable Max Strus - Questionable P.J. Tucker - Questionable 76ers Charles Bassey - Questionable Joel Embiid - Out Game Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 Moneyline: MIA -333, PHI +260 Total O/U: 208.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Sixers +7.5 Moneyline: MIA -333 Total O/U: Over 208.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.