76ers vs. Heat: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will open a new week of games with a tough matchup to start. Similar to last week, the Sixers enter the new slate on the second night of a back-to-back. Last Monday, following an overtime win against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers returned home to host the Denver Nuggets.

After falling short on the second night against the Nuggets, the Sixers hit the road once again to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Similar to their first two matchups against Cleveland this season, the Sixers came out on top of the Cavaliers for the third time this year.

A couple of nights later, the 76ers returned home to host the Western Conference playoff contenders, the Dallas Mavericks. Unlike their first outing against the Mavericks, the Sixers put a stop to Luka Doncic and came alive with a big win, making it two-straight victories before going into their final outing of the week.

On Sunday night, the Sixers welcomed the Toronto Raptors to town for their third outing against each other this season. In the first matchup, when the Raptors paid a visit to South Philly, the Sixers came up short. When the two teams met a month later in Toronto, Philadelphia got its revenge.

Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t make it two in a row on Sunday. After a hot first quarter, scoring nearly 40 points, the Sixers struggled in every area of the game for the remainder of their late matchup. Eventually, the Sixers failed to overcome the shorthanded Raptors and started their back-to-back off on the wrong foot.

Now, the Sixers will face the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the Miami Heat, on Monday night. In the first three outings against Miami, the Sixers managed to win one game but came up short in the other two. On Monday, they’ll try to even the score as they look to bounce back after a disappointing loss at home on Sunday night.

Key Game Notes Sixers have won six of their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 20-16 this year Heat are 7-3 over the last ten games Miami is on a two-game win streak On the road, the Heat are 21-15 this year Heat are 2-1 against the Sixers this year Heat are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games Injury Report Heat Jimmy Butler - Questionable Kyle Guy - Out Caleb Martin - Questionable Victor Oladipo - Out Gabe Vincent - Out 76ers NYS Game Odds Spread: Heat -2.5 Moneyline: PHI +115, MIA -138 Total O/U: 215.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

