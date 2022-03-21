Skip to main content
76ers vs. Heat: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will open a new week of games with a tough matchup to start. Similar to last week, the Sixers enter the new slate on the second night of a back-to-back. Last Monday, following an overtime win against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers returned home to host the Denver Nuggets.

After falling short on the second night against the Nuggets, the Sixers hit the road once again to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Similar to their first two matchups against Cleveland this season, the Sixers came out on top of the Cavaliers for the third time this year.

A couple of nights later, the 76ers returned home to host the Western Conference playoff contenders, the Dallas Mavericks. Unlike their first outing against the Mavericks, the Sixers put a stop to Luka Doncic and came alive with a big win, making it two-straight victories before going into their final outing of the week.

On Sunday night, the Sixers welcomed the Toronto Raptors to town for their third outing against each other this season. In the first matchup, when the Raptors paid a visit to South Philly, the Sixers came up short. When the two teams met a month later in Toronto, Philadelphia got its revenge.

Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t make it two in a row on Sunday. After a hot first quarter, scoring nearly 40 points, the Sixers struggled in every area of the game for the remainder of their late matchup. Eventually, the Sixers failed to overcome the shorthanded Raptors and started their back-to-back off on the wrong foot.

Now, the Sixers will face the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the Miami Heat, on Monday night. In the first three outings against Miami, the Sixers managed to win one game but came up short in the other two. On Monday, they’ll try to even the score as they look to bounce back after a disappointing loss at home on Sunday night. 

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17840387_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers have won six of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 20-16 this year

Heat are 7-3 over the last ten games

Miami is on a two-game win streak

On the road, the Heat are 21-15 this year

Heat are 2-1 against the Sixers this year

Heat are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Sixers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

Injury Report

USATSI_17840487_168388689_lowres

Heat

Jimmy Butler - Questionable

Kyle Guy - Out

Caleb Martin - Questionable

Victor Oladipo - Out

Gabe Vincent - Out

76ers 

Game Odds

USATSI_17840274_168388689_lowres (1)

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +115, MIA -138

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-21-all-miami-heat-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

