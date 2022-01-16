76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday Night

After seeing their season-high seven-game win streak snapped on Wednesday night with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to bounce back on Friday night as they returned to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

With the Boston Celtics in town, the Sixers were ready to get a leg up on their Eastern Conference rivals as they’ve split the regular-season series with the Celtics by taking on a loss and picking up a win in Boston back in December.

After getting off to a hot start, the Sixers didn’t cool down on Friday night. On both ends, Philadelphia put on a dominant showing as they were by and far the better team in their latest Atlantic Division rivalry matchup.

Once the outing wrapped up, the Sixers got back in the winner’s column and picked up a 111-99 victory over the Celtics. Right after their victory, the Sixers boarded a flight and went to South Beach for a matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The first time these two teams met, the Sixers struggled mightily despite the Heat being undermanned. Unfortunately for Philly, they couldn’t overcome the Heat and picked up a loss. While Miami is still without some key players, they’ll be healthier on Saturday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for the second time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Heat Listen: 104.5 The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +120, MIA -143

Total O/U: 211.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook