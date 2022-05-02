Skip to main content
76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1

76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night to begin their second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

After the Heat put down the Atlanta Hawks in five games, they sat back and watched the Sixers finish off the Toronto Raptors with a Game 6 blowout up North.

Going into Game 1 of the second round, both teams will miss key stars. For the Heat, the All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will miss his third-straight game as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

As for the Sixers, they'll be without their five-time All-Star, Joel Embiid. In the first round, Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb. While Embiid will have to get surgery at some point during the offseason, he made it clear he didn't intend to miss any playoff games.

Unfortunately, he couldn't keep that trend going as he suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over the Raptors. The 76ers won't rule Embiid out for the remainder of the playoffs, but they will leave the door open for his return beyond Game 2.

For now, the Sixers will run their offense through the ten-time All-Star James Harden and utilize the next-man-up mentality for the first two games on the road. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 1? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -7.5

Moneyline: MIA -333, PHI +260

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_18047893_168388689_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Ruled Out for Game 1 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso43 minutes ago
USATSI_13703684_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Wish They Could Face Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17840358_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 1

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_18147263_168388689_lowres
News

Tyler Herro, Several Notable Miami Heat Players Questionable vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18170899_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid's Playing Status for Game 1 vs. Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17781127_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang, Sixers Confident in Harden's Ability to Take Over

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_18147274_168388689_lowres
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler Questionable for Game 1 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_17521499_168388689_lowres
News

Bassey's Injury Status Upgraded Ahead of Sixers vs. Heat Game 1

By Justin Grasso9 hours ago