76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night to begin their second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

After the Heat put down the Atlanta Hawks in five games, they sat back and watched the Sixers finish off the Toronto Raptors with a Game 6 blowout up North.

Going into Game 1 of the second round, both teams will miss key stars. For the Heat, the All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will miss his third-straight game as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

As for the Sixers, they'll be without their five-time All-Star, Joel Embiid. In the first round, Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb. While Embiid will have to get surgery at some point during the offseason, he made it clear he didn't intend to miss any playoff games.

Unfortunately, he couldn't keep that trend going as he suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over the Raptors. The 76ers won't rule Embiid out for the remainder of the playoffs, but they will leave the door open for his return beyond Game 2.

For now, the Sixers will run their offense through the ten-time All-Star James Harden and utilize the next-man-up mentality for the first two games on the road. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 1? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -7.5

Moneyline: MIA -333, PHI +260

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook