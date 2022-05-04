76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 2

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Miami Heat to open up their second-round series. In the first of two games in South Beach, the Sixers fell into a double-digit hole early on. After climbing back, the Sixers managed to get a one-point advantage before halftime.

Despite forming a first-half comeback and garnering a lead, the Sixers didn’t remain out in front for long. As the Miami Heat took advantage of a Joel Embiid-less 76ers team, they managed to pick up a 106-92 win to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Now, the Sixers and the Heat are set to face each other once again on Wednesday night for Game 2. As expected, the Sixers will play without their star big man, Joel Embiid. As Embiid remained back in Philadelphia to recover from an orbital fracture and a mild concussion, he is preparing for a potential return later on in the series.

For now, the Sixers will have to keep rolling with a committee of centers in Joel Embiid’s absence. Also, they’ll have to continue relying on their veterans James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris to fill the void of Embiid as they attempt to steal a game on the road before the series goes back to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out for Game 2 on Wednesday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 2

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers +7.5

Moneyline: PHI +310, MIA -400

Total O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook