76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to take the court for the fourth matchup of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday night.

Last week, the Sixers and the Heat tipped off their series in Miami. Without Joel Embiid on the court, the Sixers struggled to contain the Heat’s offensive attack. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, the Sixers couldn’t counter as they struggled to hit shots.

After taking on a double-digit loss, the Sixers entered Game 2, trailing 0-1. In the second matchup, it was the same story, different game for Philadelphia. As they shot slightly better from beyond the arc, the Sixers didn’t do enough to defeat the Heat. Therefore, they went 0-2 on the road.

On Friday, the series came to South Philly for the first time. With Joel Embiid back in the mix for the Sixers, they had a much better performance on both sides of the ball. Once again, the game was lopsided but in Philadelphia’s favor. With a win in Game 3, the Sixers got on the board and now trail 1-2 in the series.

On Sunday, the Sixers will attempt to tie up the series with a Game 4 matchup at home. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out once again? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 4

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, MIA +110

Total O/U: 207.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

