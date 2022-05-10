76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in Miami once again. Just last week, the Sixers and the Heat opened up their second-round series for the first of two games down in South Beach. Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers took a noticeable hit on both ends of the floor.

Although the Sixers gained an edge over the Heat through the first half of Game 1, they couldn’t maintain it. Eventually, the Sixers fell short. When the Heat and the Sixers returned to the court for Game 2, the Sixers once again struggled to overcome the absence of Joel Embiid.

Therefore, the Sixers traveled back to Philadelphia, trailing by two games. Just because they were down, did not mean they were out, though. Not only did the Sixers remain confident in their ability to bounce back, but they got their superstar big man back on the court after he was cleared by the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Embiid’s presence offered the Sixers a boost. And after dropping the first two games of the series, the Sixers were finally on the board with a victory. With an opportunity to tie the series up at 2-2 on Sunday, the Sixers accomplished their goal and got the series where they wanted before heading into Game 5, which is set to take place on Tuesday night.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game 5

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 790 The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +120, MIA -143

Total O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook