76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to climb out of their minor slump this weekend. When they kicked off this week’s slate of games against the defending champions, the Sixers were entering the matchup following a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks wasn’t much easier. While the Sixers held a lead for a good portion of the game, the Bucks managed to turn things around and went on a fourth-quarter run. Once the Bucks got out in front in the final minutes of the game, the Sixers struggled to bounce back.

After taking on their second-straight loss against the Bucks, the Sixers traveled and paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. In a game that should’ve been an easy win for Philadelphia, the Sixers fell short as they allowed a young and scrappy Pistons team to form a second-half comeback.

Once again, the Sixers took on a loss. Now, with three-straight losses, the Sixers are looking to get back in the winner’s column with a Saturday afternoon matchup against the red-hot Charlotte Hornets. In their last ten games, Charlotte has won eight of their last ten games. As the Hornets are looking to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, they’ll be motivated to try and pick up their second-straight win against Saturday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out on Saturday? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 92.7

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213. CHA +175

Total O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook