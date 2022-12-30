76ers Injury Report: Tyrese Maxey on Pace to Return vs. Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey's return to the 76ers' lineup could finally happen on Friday against the Pelicans.

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey would suit up to face the New Orland Pelicans on Friday night. According to the Sixers’ official injury report, all signs point towards Maxey making his return on Friday.

Listed as probable on the report, Maxey is on pace to face the Pelicans. The last time the young guard appeared in a matchup was on November 18, when the Sixers faced the Milwaukee Bucks. In the first half of that matchup, Maxey thrived as he accounted for 24 points in 21 minutes.

Before the first half concluded, Maxey landed awkwardly on his foot, showing clear signs of him being in pain. After getting ruled out for the rest of the matchup, Maxey underwent X-rays. Although initial tests were negative, an MRI the following day revealed that Maxey had suffered a small fracture in his foot.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Maxey was expected to miss three-to-four weeks worth of action. Maxey surpassed the four-week mark on December 16 without a return in sight. While Wojnarowski speculated that Maxey could be back on the floor before Christmas, the Sixers went into their December 25 matchup without the guard suited up.

Eighteen games later, Maxey is gearing up for a return. Earlier this week, the young guard participated in a four-on-four practice session with Sixers coaches and reserves. On Thursday, Maxey participated in a full practice with his team while out in New Orleans. It was the first time Maxey had a full practice since before going down back in November.

The Sixers and the Pelicans are set to tip off at 8:30 PM ET.

