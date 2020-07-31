All76ers
76ers Injury Update: Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Pacers on Saturday

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid is good to go for Saturday's restart against the Indiana Pacers. 

Embiid's calf injury occurred last week when the Sixers took on the Memphis Grizzlies for the first scrimmage of the season's restart. After planning to play in the game for 18 to 20 minutes, Sixers head coach Brett Brown had no choice but to sit Embiid for the entire second half after he checked in for just 12 minutes in the first half.

As expected, the Sixers remained cautious with Embiid's injury and held him out for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder as well. And although Embiid was re-evaluated and cleared for practice on Monday, the team once again held the big man out of Tuesday's scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks, leaving him with just two-quarters worth of action from the three-game scrimmage schedule.

Like Embiid, Sixers reserve point guard Raul Neto also missed the second and third scrimmages over the past week. While Neto made it out of the first scrimmage healthy, the veteran guard injured his back during Sunday's shootaround. Therefore, the team played it safe and kept Neto off the game court for the remainder of preseason 2.0. He should be available for the Sixers on Saturday as he's listed as probable.

Unlike Neto and Embiid, Glenn Robinson III was able to play in Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he couldn't get back out onto the court in the second half after colliding with a member of the Thunder going for a loose ball. 

Robinson attempted to toughen it out and remain in the game, but the Sixers' medical staff wanted Brown to keep the veteran wing, who was dealing with a hip pointer, out of the matchup for the second half. As a precaution, the 76ers held Robinson out for the third game but it turns out his injury might be a little more severe than anticipated as he's doubtful for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

