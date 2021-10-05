76ers Injury Update: What Happened to Tobias Harris?

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded on Monday night. As the team flew out to Toronto on Sunday afternoon, the Sixers ruled out three players in advance. Starting point guard Ben Simmons, who has been a training camp holdout, was listed as not with the team on the injury report.

Rookie center Charles Bassey also didn't travel with the Sixers as he was working on finalizing his work visa. In addition to the two who didn't travel with the Sixers, All-Star center Joel Embiid was also ruled out. Since he practiced all week and is coming back from a notable knee injury, Embiid got a rest day for Monday night's game.

When Monday afternoon rolled around, the Sixers added their starting power forward, Tobias Harris, into the mix. Per the injury report, Harris was dealing with knee soreness. Considering the injury was sudden, it caused some slight concern. However, a report revealed that Harris isn't dealing with anything too significant.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris was kneed in the knee prior to the release of the Monday afternoon injury report. Per Pompey's report, the Sixers were being cautious with Harris and ruled him out for Monday's preseason opener.

Philly's decision to take it easy with Harris comes as no surprise. As the 29-year-old forward has plenty of NBA experience under his belt, missing a meaningless preseason game won't affect him too much.

Plus, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it very clear that key players such as Harris, Embiid, Danny Green, and Seth Curry will likely miss some time during the preseason. So far, two of the four players mentioned above missed the first outing of the offseason. Considering none of them are dealing with concerning injuries, there's a chance they could see the court for a rematch against Toronto on Thursday.

