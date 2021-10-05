October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
76ers Injury Update: What Happened to Tobias Harris?
Publish date:

76ers Injury Update: What Happened to Tobias Harris?

Author:

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded on Monday night. As the team flew out to Toronto on Sunday afternoon, the Sixers ruled out three players in advance. Starting point guard Ben Simmons, who has been a training camp holdout, was listed as not with the team on the injury report.

Rookie center Charles Bassey also didn't travel with the Sixers as he was working on finalizing his work visa. In addition to the two who didn't travel with the Sixers, All-Star center Joel Embiid was also ruled out. Since he practiced all week and is coming back from a notable knee injury, Embiid got a rest day for Monday night's game.

When Monday afternoon rolled around, the Sixers added their starting power forward, Tobias Harris, into the mix. Per the injury report, Harris was dealing with knee soreness. Considering the injury was sudden, it caused some slight concern. However, a report revealed that Harris isn't dealing with anything too significant.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris was kneed in the knee prior to the release of the Monday afternoon injury report. Per Pompey's report, the Sixers were being cautious with Harris and ruled him out for Monday's preseason opener.

Philly's decision to take it easy with Harris comes as no surprise. As the 29-year-old forward has plenty of NBA experience under his belt, missing a meaningless preseason game won't affect him too much. 

Plus, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it very clear that key players such as Harris, Embiid, Danny Green, and Seth Curry will likely miss some time during the preseason. So far, two of the four players mentioned above missed the first outing of the offseason. Considering none of them are dealing with concerning injuries, there's a chance they could see the court for a rematch against Toronto on Thursday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_15694959_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Injury Update: What Happened to Tobias Harris?

1 minute ago
USATSI_15942613_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey Has 'Long Way to Go' After Sixers' Preseason Loss to Raptors

1 hour ago
USATSI_16892522_168388689_lowres
News

Drummond Shrugs Off Big Performance in Sixers Debut

4 hours ago
USATSI_13837569_168388689_lowres
News

Simmons Loses Over $300k for Missing Preseason Opener

6 hours ago
USATSI_15631113_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for First Preseason Game

22 hours ago
USATSI_16841261_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Drummond, Niang to Start for Sixers vs. Raptors

22 hours ago
USATSI_15609720_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris to Miss Sixers Preseason Opener vs. Raptors

23 hours ago
USATSI_16841266_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Isn't Worried About Charles Bassey's Absence vs. Raptors

Oct 4, 2021