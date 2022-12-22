76ers’ Jaden Springer Flashes Efficiency in G League

The Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, tipped off their run at the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase on Monday night.

In a matchup against the Austin Spurs, the Blue Coats found a way to victory, taking down the Spurs 127-107. Former Sixers two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. led the charge with 24 points.

Ahead of Delaware’s Wednesday night matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Sixers assigned their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer, to the G League team. Wednesday’s game would mark the sixth time Springer played for the Blue Coats this season.

Unlike his last outing with the Blue Coats, Springer joined Delaware’s starting five in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The second-year guard checked into the game for 25 minutes.

In the first quarter of action, Springer hit on two of his first three shots, totaling four points. In the second quarter, he drained both of his shots from the field and scored six points before the half.

The Blue Coats trailed 75-66 at halftime on Wednesday, but a second-half rally put Delaware back on track. Springer was among three Blue Coats to score six points in the third quarter, helping Delaware outscore the Skyforce 27-15. Trailing just three points going into the fourth quarter, the Blue Coats went ahead and put the Skyforce away with a 25-23 run in the final quarter.

Springer, who checked in for five minutes during the fourth quarter, led his team with seven points.

With the comeback victory completed, the Sixers put the Skyforce away 118-113. Springer shot efficiently from the field, knocking down 10 of his 14 shots and scoring a team-high of 23 points.

Other Blue Coats Notes:

Sixers’ two-way player Julian Champagnie drilled four of his eight threes on Wednesday. He tied Springer for a team-high of 23 points.

Former Sixers two-way player Michael Foster Jr. secured a double-double by scoring 11 points and coming down with 10 rebounds, seven of which were on the defensive end.

Sixers’ two-way guard Saben Lee produced a double-double of his own. By shooting 7-15 from the field, Lee put up 20 points. In addition, he dished out a game-high of 12 assists.

