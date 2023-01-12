76ers: Jaden Springer’s Thoughts on Big Game vs. Pistons

Former first-round pick Jaden Springer has spent a lot of time traveling back and forth between Delaware and Philadelphia. As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to assign the second-year guard to the G League, and bring him back to the main roster, Springer has to stay ready for everything and anything that comes his way.

“It’s been all over the place; it’s been kind of like a roller coaster,” Springer admitted. “I’m just making the best of it and enjoying my time. I learned last year everything’s unpredictable. So just stay ready, be ready to embrace everything, every opportunity. No matter if it’s here, in the G League, wherever they want me. So, just make the best.”

Opportunities have been difficult to come by for the 20-year-old guard. Since joining the Sixers, Springer has appeared in just seven games before Tuesday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. A five-minute shift against the Sacramento Kings on December 13 was the most time he’s spent on the court for Philadelphia this season.

Springer sees most of his action in the G League. Then, when he’s with the Sixers, he typically stays on the bench unless garbage time approaches. Fortunately for Springer, the Sixers were able to clear the bench on Tuesday night as they dominated the Detroit Pistons.

As starters and even key reserves got the rest of the night off, Springer was offered nearly nine minutes of playing time, which helped the sophomore guard showcase his skills beyond the G League for the first time in a while.

“I felt like it was solid,” Springer said regarding his performance. “I feel like I was trying to make the best of my minutes out there doing what I can. I feel like I tried to make an impact in the game, and you know, I went out there, and kind of showed that a little bit.”

Springer’s performance on Tuesday night was met with rave reviews around the Sixers’ organization. After the game, the team’s head coach Doc Rivers stated that he believes Springer has the tools to become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders.

Meanwhile, Springer’s teammates had nothing but positive things to say about the former first-rounder as the public got to see what he brings to the table beyond Delaware and practice in Camden.

Overall, Springer finished his night with ten points, draining all four of his shots. He also collected two rebounds, one assist, and one steal, finishing the game as a plus-six while the Sixers closed Tuesday’s matchup with a blowout 31-point victory.

