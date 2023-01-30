76ers' James Harden, Joel Embiid Attend Eagles’ Win vs. 49ers

Several Sixers were at the Linc for Sunday's Eagles win over the 49ers.

Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers were in attendance at the NFC Championship game on Sunday night. As the Philadelphia Eagles faced the San Francisco 49ers, both teams worked on punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

To no surprise, the Eagles received tons of support from the city’s local athletes. Similar to the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run back in the fall, Sixers players were at the big game showing support to the home team.

Among the Sixers that attended are Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and PJ Tucker. All five of the standouts spent time with former Sixers' limited partner, Michael Rubin. In addition to the players, Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was also at the game.

For the third time this year, a pro sports team in Philadelphia has advanced to the title game. Back in the fall, the Phillies clinched their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009. Then, the Philadelphia Union cracked a spot in the MLS Cup.

Now, the Eagles are Super Bowl bound for the first time in five years. Although the team has seen a lot of changes since they last went to the Super Bowl in 2018, the Eagles are back in the big game with a different-looking roster and searching for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are working on becoming the fourth Philadelphia-based sports team to make a run at the title. Lately, the Sixers have been on fire, winning nine of their last ten games and snagging seven-straight wins. With a 32-16 record, the Sixers are 2.5 games back from the first seed, which is currently possessed by the Boston Celtics.

After witnessing the Eagles punch their ticket to the NFL’s title game, perhaps the Sixers have even more motivation to make a big run this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.