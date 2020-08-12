Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is good to go for Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. That's excellent news for the Sixers, who have been dealing with quite a significant amount of injuries as of late.

Before last Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were confident in their team's future down in the bubble as the entire team was healthy. However, their luck didn't last long as Sixers starting forward Ben Simmons ended up leaving Wednesday's game with a knee injury.

At this point, Simmons is out of the bubble and likely out for the year. Brett Brown and the 76ers quickly came to grips with the fact that they will not have one of their two All-Stars for the playoffs, and all attention will then shift to Joel Embiid, who will be expected to lead the Sixers during this year's postseason.

Unfortunately, not even two full games later, Embiid was dealing with a setback of his own. On Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid landed awkwardly coming down from a block attempt. The star center rolled his ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the matchup before returning to the bench as a spectator.

Embiid then missed Monday's shootaround practice and was also ruled out for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Brett Brown mentioned earlier this week that he believes Embiid could see the court for another game or two before playoffs -- but he couldn't guarantee that much. Fortunately, Brown wasn't wrong. The Sixers will have their star center back in the mix against Toronto for the team's seventh seeding game on Wednesday night.

