76ers' Joel Embiid is Back in Action vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is good to go for Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. That's excellent news for the Sixers, who have been dealing with quite a significant amount of injuries as of late.

Before last Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were confident in their team's future down in the bubble as the entire team was healthy. However, their luck didn't last long as Sixers starting forward Ben Simmons ended up leaving Wednesday's game with a knee injury.

At this point, Simmons is out of the bubble and likely out for the year. Brett Brown and the 76ers quickly came to grips with the fact that they will not have one of their two All-Stars for the playoffs, and all attention will then shift to Joel Embiid, who will be expected to lead the Sixers during this year's postseason.

Unfortunately, not even two full games later, Embiid was dealing with a setback of his own. On Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid landed awkwardly coming down from a block attempt. The star center rolled his ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the matchup before returning to the bench as a spectator.

Embiid then missed Monday's shootaround practice and was also ruled out for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Brett Brown mentioned earlier this week that he believes Embiid could see the court for another game or two before playoffs -- but he couldn't guarantee that much. Fortunately, Brown wasn't wrong. The Sixers will have their star center back in the mix against Toronto for the team's seventh seeding game on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

It will be great to have him back. At this point every game counts for these teams.

76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Al Horford are set to return against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Lack of Crowd Interaction Prepared him for NBA Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims that his lack of interaction with the fans throughout the 2020 season helped him prepare for the NBA's bubble situation.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Isn't Sweating Missed Triple-Double Opportunity

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn almost had a triple-double for the first time in his career on Tuesday, but he fell just short.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris Donates to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris recently donated $2 Million to help launch a Philadelphia Leadership Program.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Al Horford out vs. Suns on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Al Horford are both set to miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Justin Grasso

ESPN Slides 76ers Outside of Top 10 in NBA Power Rankings

In ESPN's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves outside of the top ten after a shaky start in the bubble.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday afternoon. Plan on tuning in to watch? Here's the broadcast, streaming, and odds information.

Justin Grasso

Ime Udoka is Reportedly on Brooklyn Nets Radar

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka is reportedly on the Brooklyn Nets radar.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson's Big Game Earned a Day Off vs. Suns

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson will sit out against the Suns after having a big game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons had Successful Surgery on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons underwent surgery on Monday to repair his left kneecap subluxation. The Sixers announced it was a successful operation.

Justin Grasso

