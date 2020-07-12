All76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid's Conditioning Stood Out to Brett Brown in Orlando

Justin Grasso

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their two-day quarantine with every player passing their COVID-19 tests. Therefore, the roster in attendance was able to hit the practice floor for the very first session of training camp 2.0 in Orlando, Florida.

For the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to workout individually while in Camden, New Jersey, so 76ers head coach Brett Brown expects everybody to be in somewhat, a favorable condition once the ramp-up sessions begin.

And after two practices so far, Brown feels good about where his team is at condition-wise on Sunday. "I feel I can tell when you do up and down stuff, the work that people put in, really really quickly," Brown said on Sunday morning following practice.

"As practice goes on, you can start to feel and see an endurance type of deterioration or maintenance of a standard," Coach Brown continued. "We got up and down, we competed. It was my feeling to start quick in relation to competing and getting up and down the floor. I think we need to jumpstart some spirit and let them feel some competition with their teammates again. In that environment, I feel like it was a pretty good judgment of [whether] they in decent shape [or not]. Did they attain that 'B goal' that I have put to them? I can confidently say I believe they have."

Without even being questioned about it, Brown went out of his way to credit his All-Star center, Joel Embiid, on his condition. "I thought Joel [Embiid] especially stood out," Brown stated confidently. As many have criticized Embiid over the years for looking out of shape and disinterested on the floor, the Sixers' big man claimed to have spent the last few months working harder than ever on being in tip-top shape for the return.

The public has yet to see Embiid in action -- so all we're left with is Brown's assessment. And so far, Brown's evaluation lines right up with what Embiid has been teasing throughout the NBA's suspension. The big man has been working hard on staying in shape and ensuring he's ready to compete at the highest level when the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll around. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Broekhoff's Status Uncertain After not Traveling With 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers newest acquisition Ryan Broekhoff did not travel with the team to Orlando this week.

Justin Grasso

Where Does Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rank Going Into Orlando?

As the NBA gets ready to restart the season in Orlando, where does the Philadelphia 76ers' two stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons rank?

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic Reunite in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently reunited with his old friend Boban Marjanovic in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso

Harris Heartbroken to see Boban, Doncic's Friendship on Social Media

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris is sad to see Boban Marjanovic form a friendship with Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

Justin Grasso

76ers Arrive in Orlando for NBA Restart

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially arrived in Orlando, Florida for the restart of the NBA's 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Quotes 50 Cent Heading Into Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid makes light of a tough situation as heads to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

When Will Philadelphia 76ers Begin Scrimmaging in Orlando?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are traveling to Orlando, Florida, gearing up for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle Looks Forward to Making up for Lack of Fans in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Norvel Pelle is excited to take on a important role on the bench during the NBA's restart in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

Rookie Duty Resumed for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle had to resume his rookie duty on Thursday as the team will travel to Orlando, Florida for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Donate 10,000 Co-Branded Masks

The Philadelphia 76ers have teamed up with NovaCare to donate 10,000 co-branded masks to communities in need.

Justin Grasso