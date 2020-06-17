All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Joel Embiid Finally Got His Driver's License

Justin Grasso

After spending nine years in the United States of America, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is a licensed driver. It has been a long time coming for Embiid. The Cameroonian superstar arrived in the States nine years ago to pursue the dream of becoming a basketball star.

Although Embiid originally had his sights set on becoming a pro volleyball player, basketball scouts in Florida were able to convince Embiid that he could be a generational talent in basketball and could potentially be an NBA star.

So the big man came to America to give hoops an opportunity. And with all of the moving around going from multiple cities in Florida, then to Kansas for college, then to Los Angeles, and eventually landing in Philadelphia, Embiid never seemed to have had the opportunity to settle in and study driving.

Well, that changed this week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Embiid and the Sixers had plenty of time off as the NBA went on an unexpected hiatus back in March. So the All-Star big man must've been working on getting his driver's license. Now that he's got it, though, Embiid is in search of a brand new car. Or, in his case, perhaps a truck.

After his big announcement on Tuesday, Embiid followed up by asking for car suggestions. As expected, many of Embiid's fans and followers suggested he should get something bigger than a car. After all, it's going to be tough for a seven-foot NBA center like Embiid to feel comfortable in a fancy car.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Will Philadelphia 76ers Stay While in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will fly out to Orlando, Florida next month to continue the rest of the regular season and compete in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Gary Vider Recounts His Memories as an impostor SI Kid Interviewer

Imagine being able to meet and interview your favorite celebrities as a kid for Sports Illustrated, but you don't work for Sports Illustrated, and your dad is just playing the part. That was comedian Gary Vider's childhood.

SI Wire

Report: 76ers Managing Partners Still Interested in Mets Despite Steelers Stake

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly still interested in buying MLB's New York Mets even after acquiring a small stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Could See Fewer Minutes When NBA Season Resumes

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown expects Ben Simmons to be available next month when the NBA season resumes -- but will the Sixers' guard see fewer minutes upon his return?

Justin Grasso

Where Does Embiid Rank Among No. 3 Overall Picks in NBA History?

Back in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers spent the No. 3 overall pick on center, Joel Embiid. Where does that selection rank among other No. 3 overall picks in NBA history?

Justin Grasso

Zhaire Smith Feels Good About 2020 Season With Blue Coats

Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Zhaire Smith spent a lot time in the G League with the Blue Coats this past year. And the second-year guard feels good about his progress.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Josh Allen and Matt Ryan Are Approaching This Offseason

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills have fairly different approaches in how they are preparing their teams.

SI Wire

Charles Barkley Calls 76ers Sleeper Team for NBA Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley recently considered the Philadelphia 76ers a sleeper team as the 2020 NBA Playoffs approach.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Final Three Years on Contract Are Guaranteed

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has benefitted from a short season as the final three years of his contract are now guaranteed.

Justin Grasso

NBA Exec Believes it's Conference Finals or Bust for Brett Brown

An Eastern Conference NBA Executive believes the Philadelphia 76ers have to at least reach the Conference Finals in order for Brett Brown to keep his job as the Sixers' head coach.

Justin Grasso