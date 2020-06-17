76ers' Joel Embiid Finally Got His Driver's License

After spending nine years in the United States of America, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid is a licensed driver. It has been a long time coming for Embiid. The Cameroonian superstar arrived in the States nine years ago to pursue the dream of becoming a basketball star.

Although Embiid originally had his sights set on becoming a pro volleyball player, basketball scouts in Florida were able to convince Embiid that he could be a generational talent in basketball and could potentially be an NBA star.

So the big man came to America to give hoops an opportunity. And with all of the moving around going from multiple cities in Florida, then to Kansas for college, then to Los Angeles, and eventually landing in Philadelphia, Embiid never seemed to have had the opportunity to settle in and study driving.

Well, that changed this week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Embiid and the Sixers had plenty of time off as the NBA went on an unexpected hiatus back in March. So the All-Star big man must've been working on getting his driver's license. Now that he's got it, though, Embiid is in search of a brand new car. Or, in his case, perhaps a truck.

After his big announcement on Tuesday, Embiid followed up by asking for car suggestions. As expected, many of Embiid's fans and followers suggested he should get something bigger than a car. After all, it's going to be tough for a seven-foot NBA center like Embiid to feel comfortable in a fancy car.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_