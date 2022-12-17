76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters NBA’s MVP Conversation

For the last two seasons, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been relevant in the NBA’s Most Valuable Player conversation. As the Sixers’ big man was named the runner-up two years in a row, many anticipated Embiid would be in the MVP picture for the third-straight season this year.

Embiid’s MVP campaign this year got off to a slow start. As setbacks racked up for the big man from the offseason up until the early days of the regular season, Embiid and the Sixers didn’t look like a team full of stars that are competing for an NBA title.

As the Sixers struggled to gain a rhythm, Embiid went out with setbacks on two separate occasions. First, Embiid missed a handful of games due to a case of the flu. After returning to the court for six-straight games, Embiid missed four more matchups due to a mid-foot sprain.

Since returning from the sprain, the Sixers’ big man has reverted to MVP form. Just like that, the Sixers’ center is climbing the MVP ladder, according to NBA.com.

Embiid hasn’t cracked the top five yet. Instead, he enters the ladder ranked seventh, in front of Golden State’s Steph Curry and Los Angeles’s Anthony Davis.

In front of the Sixers’ big man is Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

Embiid enters the MVP ladder as one of two players to enter the top ten for the first time this season, joining Curry. The big man’s presence on the list shouldn’t come as a surprise right now. Since returning from his injury, Embiid has averaged 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block per game while draining 57 percent of his shots and hitting on 50 percent of his threes in seven games.

Mixing his recent success in with the rest of his season, Embiid has drained 54 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 33 points per game. In addition, he’s coming down with ten rebounds and produced five assists in 19 games.

Staying healthy will be key to Embiid’s MVP campaign, as we’ve learned in previous years. It will take a lot for the big man to climb all the way back up the ladder, but there is plenty of time left in the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.