76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson, Raul Neto to Practice on Friday

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto will all be present and ready to compete at Philadelphia 76ers practice on Friday, according to a team source. That's promising news for the Sixers, who have dealt with injury setbacks all season long.

The 2019-2020 NBA hiatus was almost a blessing in disguise for the Sixers, who had quite a few key players dealing with setbacks. After having multiple months off to recover, though, the 76ers were fortunate enough to have a full roster (excluding Zhaire Smith) traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Just because the team had time to recover from existing injuries that occurred before or in March, doesn't mean players can steer clear of any setbacks down in Orlando. By the time the team was tipping off for the third and final scrimmage on Tuesday night, the Sixers were without three players in Embiid, Neto, and Glenn Robinson III.

Fortunately, the 76ers claim they were playing it safe. While Brett Brown didn't confirm if he would play these three guys had the game counted for something or not -- the Sixers did allow Embiid, Robinson, and Neto to participate in a "light" practice on Monday before the final scrimmage game against Dallas.

And on Thursday and Friday -- the Sixers will allow those three guys to participate once again. At this moment, their statuses for Saturday's game are currently unknown -- but by the way things have been going, it seems the Sixers have a good chance of having a fully healthy roster for the restart of the 2019-2020 season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

