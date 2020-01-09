76ers
Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery for Torn Ligament in Left Hand

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Ever since his arrival to the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been known to deal with injuries. From the day he was drafted, Embiid was already dealing with a season-ending setback.

At this point, in 2020, Embiid is still good for missing chunks of playing time throughout the year. Before last Monday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid has missed a total of seven games so far this season.

Monday marked another game where Embiid would suffer an injury. The good news was that Embiid's two trips to the locker room didn't last too long. Despite having a dislocated ring finger on his left hand, Embiid pushed through the pain and finished the game.

Unfortunately, there's much more to his injury than initially expected. After multiple days worth of tests, Embiid received a more in-depth analysis of his injury. According to a Sixers' spokesperson, Embiid has been diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament in his left hand. At the moment, Embiid, the Sixers, and "several leading hand specialists" are weighing out some treatment options.

How long will Embiid's setback keep him away from the court? Well, that hasn't been decided just yet. Per usual, the Sixers weren't willing to put a timeline on Embiid's injury until a treatment option was chosen. After further discussions with the specialists though, Embiid has decided to undergo surgery on Friday morning in New York. He will have his hand re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, according to a source. 

While the situation isn't ideal, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown believes this gives the Sixers an opportunity to grow as a team. The Sixers will get another look at their Embiid-less lineup on Thursday night when they take on the Boston Celtics for the third time this season.

