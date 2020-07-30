All76ers
76ers' Joel Embiid Wants to Play Alongside Ben Simmons for Entire Career

Justin Grasso

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, the great debate regarding the Philadelphia 76ers surrounded its two superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. As both are All-Stars, and clearly standout players on their own, many anticipated them to both dominate this season. Unfortunately, at times, their awkward on-court fit made it difficult for them to dominate consistently.

So what did everybody do? Argue and debate about who the Sixers should trade away. Many made the argument for trading Simmons away because he was playing point guard at the time, but refusing to shoot the ball from mid-to-long range. Others suggested Embiid should be the one to go because he's prone to injury and oftentimes looks disgruntled when out on the floor.

The debates went as far as bringing up rumors suggesting that Simmons and Embiid don't get along behind the scenes. But if you ask the Sixers' big man himself, that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only does Embiid claim he "loves" his teammate, Simmons. But he also recently mentioned he would like to stay paired up with his fellow All-Star until it's all said and done for his basketball career.

"This is what, our third year together?" Embiid asked on the Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast. "The potential that we have -- I love [Ben Simmons], and I want to be with him for the rest of my career because I think he still has a lot of potential and me too. We can get so much better than we are right now. I don't see the point of ever playing with somebody else -- that is someone I'd love to be playing with for the rest of my career."

This year, Embiid and Simmons will lead the 76ers to their third-straight playoff appearance. Although they've failed to get past the second round in each of the last two appearances, the Sixers are hoping their two All-Stars head into this year's postseason with more confidence as they've gained a lot more experience over the last two seasons. And clearly, Embiid hopes that playoff runs with Simmons soon turn into championship wins as they both have the potential to help put together a Finals run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

