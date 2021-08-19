Joel Embiid Ranks Top 10 in NBA 2K22 Ratings

It's that time of the year when NBA fans start debating video game rankings for their favorite players around the league. Fortunately for Philadelphia 76ers fans, they can feel good about their team's top player, Joel Embiid.

Embiid might not hold the No. 1 spot in NBA 2K22, but he did land in the Top 10 when it comes to overall rankings. Coming in seventh overall, according to NBA 2K's official Twitter account, Embiid is considered a 95 overall in the game.

While he's ranked seventh, he shares the 95 ratings with two other players. They happen to be Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. The 95 overall rating is the second-best in the entire game.

Only four players currently rank higher than Embiid. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James all rank slightly higher as they hold 96 overall ratings.

Embiid's spot on the rankings is as expected. Although many argue that the Sixers' big man should've been named the NBA MVP this past season, his inability to stay healthy caused voters to favor Jokic, who was also dominant all season long. Therefore, Embiid earned MVP runner-up.

Those above the Sixers star are all former MVPs. At this point in their careers, they earn high rankings by default. However, they also continue to dominate. Curry, who didn't have much help surrounding him last season, proved he's still MVP caliber as he was a finalist for the award last season.

James, who battled injuries throughout the year, was a favorite for the award leading up to the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo won MVP twice in his career.

While Durant has battled injuries lately, he's still one of the NBA's top players when on the court. Perhaps, if Embiid wins his first MVP award next season, he'll reach that tier in 2K. Regardless of whether he does or doesn't, Embiid will still be a dominant player in real life or in the video game.

