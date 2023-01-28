76ers: Joel Embiid’s Celebration vs. Nets Comes With Price to Pay

It’s been a while since Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid paid tribute to his favorite wrestler, Triple H. Two seasons ago, Embiid broke out a signature move, which was made famous by the WWE’s DX years ago.

After the 2021 playoff run, it seemed Embiid retired the move. Then on Wednesday night, the big man brought it back as the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets at home.

During the second half, Embiid was fouled while attacking the rim. Throwing up a quick shot in an attempt to make it an And-1, Embiid successfully converted. Right after, he busted out the move. At the time, Embiid didn’t receive a technical foul, but the celebration will come with a price to pay.

On Friday night, the NBA announced that Joel Embiid had been fined $25,000 for the celebration. In a statement released by the league, Embiid is getting fined for making an “obscene gesture.”

The Statement:

“Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center.”

Embiid’s celebration at the time promoted a response from Nets All-Star Kevin Durant on Twitter. A well-known trash-talking rival of Embiid’s, Durant made sure to keep the fun going on social media by referring to Embiid’s celebration as “trash.”

Not long after the game concluded, Embiid responded to Durant with a video. Then, he addressed the celebration during his postgame press conference.

“There’s no secret Triple H is my guy,” said Embiid. “Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys. Anytime I get the chance, I haven’t done it in a while. So, I just felt like it was a good And-1. I got the ball, I got fouled, and I threw the ball. I didn’t even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration, and that’s why I went to it.”

The celebration might’ve gone over well with the fans, but the league wasn’t happy. Therefore, Embiid will be short $25,000 after the gesture.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.