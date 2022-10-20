Joel Embiid’s Stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers took a trip to Boston to tip off their season opener against the Celtics. After a successful 4-0 run in the preseason, the Sixers hoped to keep the ball rolling in an actual meaningful matchup against their division rival.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers struggled to find success against the Celtics on Tuesday night. As a team, the Sixers hit on 50 percent of their shots and turned the ball over 14 times. Although it was a tight matchup for the first half of action, the Sixers lost momentum in the third quarter.

Once the Celtics ripped off a double-digit lead, they couldn’t look back. The 76ers fell short 126-117. Embiid, who checked in for 37 minutes, finished the night by going 9-18, scoring 26 points. He picked up a double-double by collecting 15 rebounds.

With the Celtics matchup in the rearview, the Sixers now look ahead to the Milwaukee Bucks. In order to avoid falling into an 0-2 hold early on in the year, the Sixers will need a solid all-around team effort, but they’ll especially need a stellar performance from their star big man Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid’s History Against Milwaukee

Embiid played against the Bucks for the first time in 2017. Since then, he’s faced Milwaukee a total of 12 times.

The Sixers’ star has seen some solid success against the Eastern Conference contenders over the years. In his first game against Milwaukee, Embiid collected 22 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and five blocks.

In multiple games, Embiid has put up over 40 points against Milwaukee. The first time was in 2019 when the big man drained 48 percent of his shots and knocked down four threes.

The second time was last season when the Sixers and the Bucks met for a matchup before the All-Star break. Embiid collected 42 points and was highly efficient from the field, as he drained 66 percent of his shots.

Overall, Embiid has averaged 28 points per game in 12 matchups against the Bucks. He’s also averaged 11 rebounds, four assists, and one block.

Embiid will face the Bucks for the 13th time in his career on Thursday. The Sixers and the Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

