76ers' Josh Richardson Misses Sixers Fans and Messing With Teammates

Justin Grasso

First-year Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson has fit right in with the City of Brotherly love this season. Despite spending the first few years of his NBA career in Miami, it didn't take very long for J-Rich to connect with Sixers fans in South Philly.

Perhaps it's the high-energy the veteran guard plays with night in and night out. Ever since his 76ers debut against the Boston Celtics in October, Richardson has established himself as a high-energy player, which won over Sixers fans right off the bat.

Throughout the year, many Sixers players, Richardson included, credited the Philly fan base for helping the team achieve the NBA's best record at home. While the boobirds have been out a few times in South Philly this year, for the most part, Sixers fans made it feel like a playoff environment almost every game during the regular season -- and Richardson has been missing it as the NBA's suspension approaches the two-month mark.

"I miss you guys (76ers fans)," Richardson told Brian Seltzer of the Sixers' 'Posted Up!' podcast. "I can't wait to get back to Wells Fargo if it happens this season. I'm still thinking about you guys all the time. We just wanna get back into the arena just like ya'll do."

The chances of Richardson playing at the Wells Fargo Center once again this season are quite slim. While the season hasn't been canceled just yet, it seems the only way it will be able to resume is if the NBA finds a neutral city and arena to host every game without fans in attendance. 

[RELATED: Vegas Mayor 'Damaged' Chances of Becoming NBA's Bubble-City]

So, Richardson probably won't get to re-connect with Sixers fans again until next season. However, the veteran guard would get to fill the void of messing around with his teammates if the 2019-2020 season resumes this year. 

"I'm excited to tell [Kyle O'Quinn] that he's trash," Richardson joked. "I'm excited to beat Joel [Embiid] in some shooting competitions like always. I'm excited to call Matisse rook and [tell him] that no one likes him. I'm excited to tell Tobias that he needs an edge up."

Should the NBA allow more than four players to get into practice facilities for team-wide workouts, Richardson might be able to joke around with his teammates at practice once again. For the time being, though, the 76ers and the rest of the NBA are patiently waiting for the league's next step during the suspension. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

