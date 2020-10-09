SI.com
76ers Assistant Kevin Young Joins Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young is looking to move on ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season. Rather than remaining in Philly during the post-Brett Brown era, Young will reportedly join the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff as an assistant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move to Phoenix will reunite Young and former Sixers' assistant, Monty Williams. Like Young, Williams spent time on the Sixers' bench, helping Brett Brown turn the once struggling Sixers around into a playoff contender.

Following the 2018-2019 NBA season, Williams earned a shot to interview for the Suns' head coach vacancy and was eventually hired for the job ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Although Young hasn't earned the opportunity to pick up a head coaching job just yet, the now-former Sixers assistant has had the opportunity to interview with the team's General Manager Elton Brand for the head coach position this offseason. 

While Young's interview was reportedly impressive, the Sixers continued to favor head coaches with experience such as Ty Lue, Mike D'Antoni, Billy Donovan, and Doc Rivers. Once Rivers became available, Brand and the Sixers' Managing Partners, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer, immediately flew Rivers to Philly to work on a deal. Now, Rivers is the head coach of the Sixers.

With Rivers' arrival, there will be some changes to the coaching staff. While nobody has been added to the staff yet, Young will become the first coach to leave the Sixers since Brett Brown wrapped up his time with the team back in August. Now, the former G League coach will have an opportunity to expand his resume in Phoenix with Williams.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

