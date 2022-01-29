76ers vs. Kings: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

Following a four-game slate last week, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Tuesday night to host the New Orleans Pelicans for a make-up game. Last month, the Sixers and the Pelicans were scheduled to face off for the second and final time this year.

However, the Sixers’ injury report was crowded. As the NBA believed they wouldn’t have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum required for action, the league postponed the game. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Pelicans finally battled it out, which resulted in a second-straight Philadelphia victory.

After getting Wednesday off, the Sixers returned to their home court to face the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis getting back in the mix, the Sixers were gearing up for a tough battle. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, they lost LeBron James to knee soreness before the game.

Therefore, the Sixers faced a LeBron-less Lakers squad. While Davis had an excellent outing in his second game back from an injury, the Sixers took care of business with ease on Thursday night and picked up their third-straight win.

Now, the Sixers are set to continue their current five-game home stretch with a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The first time the Sixers met with the Kings this season was back in late November. While they had a tight matchup, the Sixers came out on top with a 102-94 win in Sacramento. Philly will hunt for its seventh-straight head-to-head victory over the Kings on Saturday night.

76ers vs. Kings Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games Philadelphia has won three-straight games In Philly, the Sixers are 12-10 this year Kings are 2-8 over their last ten games Sacramento has lost five-straight games On the road, Kings are 6-16 this year Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games Sacramento is 1-4 against the spread in their last five against the Sixers Sixers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games Injury Report 76ers Ben Simmons - Out Seth Curry - Questionable Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Jaden Springer - Out Kings Terence Davis - Out De’Aaron Fox - Questionable Chimezie Metu - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Sixers -10.5 Moneyline: PHI -599, SAC +450 Total O/U: 222.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.