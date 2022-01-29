76ers vs. Kings: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday
Following a four-game slate last week, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Tuesday night to host the New Orleans Pelicans for a make-up game. Last month, the Sixers and the Pelicans were scheduled to face off for the second and final time this year.
However, the Sixers’ injury report was crowded. As the NBA believed they wouldn’t have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum required for action, the league postponed the game. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Pelicans finally battled it out, which resulted in a second-straight Philadelphia victory.
After getting Wednesday off, the Sixers returned to their home court to face the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis getting back in the mix, the Sixers were gearing up for a tough battle. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, they lost LeBron James to knee soreness before the game.
Therefore, the Sixers faced a LeBron-less Lakers squad. While Davis had an excellent outing in his second game back from an injury, the Sixers took care of business with ease on Thursday night and picked up their third-straight win.
Now, the Sixers are set to continue their current five-game home stretch with a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The first time the Sixers met with the Kings this season was back in late November. While they had a tight matchup, the Sixers came out on top with a 102-94 win in Sacramento. Philly will hunt for its seventh-straight head-to-head victory over the Kings on Saturday night.
76ers vs. Kings Betting Notes
Key Game Notes
Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games
Philadelphia has won three-straight games
In Philly, the Sixers are 12-10 this year
Kings are 2-8 over their last ten games
Sacramento has lost five-straight games
On the road, Kings are 6-16 this year
Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
Sacramento is 1-4 against the spread in their last five against the Sixers
Sixers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games
Injury Report
76ers
Ben Simmons - Out
Seth Curry - Questionable
Shake Milton - Out
Paul Reed - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Kings
Terence Davis - Out
De’Aaron Fox - Questionable
Chimezie Metu - Questionable
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -10.5
Moneyline: PHI -599, SAC +450
Total O/U: 222.5
Prediction
