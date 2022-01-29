Skip to main content
76ers vs. Kings: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

Following a four-game slate last week, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Tuesday night to host the New Orleans Pelicans for a make-up game. Last month, the Sixers and the Pelicans were scheduled to face off for the second and final time this year.

However, the Sixers’ injury report was crowded. As the NBA believed they wouldn’t have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum required for action, the league postponed the game. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Pelicans finally battled it out, which resulted in a second-straight Philadelphia victory.

After getting Wednesday off, the Sixers returned to their home court to face the Los Angeles Lakers. With Anthony Davis getting back in the mix, the Sixers were gearing up for a tough battle. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, they lost LeBron James to knee soreness before the game. 

Therefore, the Sixers faced a LeBron-less Lakers squad. While Davis had an excellent outing in his second game back from an injury, the Sixers took care of business with ease on Thursday night and picked up their third-straight win.

Now, the Sixers are set to continue their current five-game home stretch with a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The first time the Sixers met with the Kings this season was back in late November. While they had a tight matchup, the Sixers came out on top with a 102-94 win in Sacramento. Philly will hunt for its seventh-straight head-to-head victory over the Kings on Saturday night.

76ers vs. Kings Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games

Philadelphia has won three-straight games

In Philly, the Sixers are 12-10 this year

Kings are 2-8 over their last ten games

Sacramento has lost five-straight games

On the road, Kings are 6-16 this year

Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Sacramento is 1-4 against the spread in their last five against the Sixers

Sixers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games

Injury Report

76ers

Ben Simmons - Out

Seth Curry - Questionable

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Kings

Terence Davis - Out

De’Aaron Fox - Questionable

Chimezie Metu - Questionable

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -599, SAC +450

Total O/U: 222.5

Prediction

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

