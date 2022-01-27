Skip to main content
76ers vs. Lakers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Tuesday night following a busy week. After collecting wins over the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, and falling short to the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to South Philly to kickstart a new week.

At first, the Sixers struggled against the Pelicans. After getting off to an underwhelming start, the Sixers trailed New Orleans through two quarters. But then Joel Embiid put on a dominant second-half performance. Led by an Embiid, Tobias Harris rally, the Sixers defeated the Pelicans on Tuesday night and picked up their 28th win of the year.

Now, the Sixers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday night. While the 76ers will still miss a couple of key role players, they are slowly getting healthier as they prepare to take on the 24-24 Lakers.

76ers vs. Lakers Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games

Philly is currently on a two-game win streak

Lakers are 5-5 over their last ten games

On the road, the Lakers are 9-12 this year

Sixers are 11-10 at home this year

The total has gone over in seven of LA’s last ten games

Lakers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers

Sixers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games against LA

Injury Report

76ers

Seth Curry - Out

Danny Green - Questionable

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Lakers

Anthony Davis - Probable

Sekou Dounbouya - Out

Mason Jones - Out

Kendrick Nunn - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143, LAL +120

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

