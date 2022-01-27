76ers vs. Lakers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Tuesday night following a busy week. After collecting wins over the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, and falling short to the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to South Philly to kickstart a new week.

At first, the Sixers struggled against the Pelicans. After getting off to an underwhelming start, the Sixers trailed New Orleans through two quarters. But then Joel Embiid put on a dominant second-half performance. Led by an Embiid, Tobias Harris rally, the Sixers defeated the Pelicans on Tuesday night and picked up their 28th win of the year.

Now, the Sixers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday night. While the 76ers will still miss a couple of key role players, they are slowly getting healthier as they prepare to take on the 24-24 Lakers.

76ers vs. Lakers Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games Philly is currently on a two-game win streak Lakers are 5-5 over their last ten games On the road, the Lakers are 9-12 this year Sixers are 11-10 at home this year The total has gone over in seven of LA’s last ten games Lakers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers Sixers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games against LA Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Out Danny Green - Questionable Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Lakers Anthony Davis - Probable Sekou Dounbouya - Out Mason Jones - Out Kendrick Nunn - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -143, LAL +120 Total O/U: 218.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.