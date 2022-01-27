76ers vs. Lakers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Tuesday night following a busy week. After collecting wins over the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, and falling short to the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to South Philly to kickstart a new week.
At first, the Sixers struggled against the Pelicans. After getting off to an underwhelming start, the Sixers trailed New Orleans through two quarters. But then Joel Embiid put on a dominant second-half performance. Led by an Embiid, Tobias Harris rally, the Sixers defeated the Pelicans on Tuesday night and picked up their 28th win of the year.
Now, the Sixers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday night. While the 76ers will still miss a couple of key role players, they are slowly getting healthier as they prepare to take on the 24-24 Lakers.
76ers vs. Lakers Betting Notes
Key Game Notes
Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games
Philly is currently on a two-game win streak
Lakers are 5-5 over their last ten games
On the road, the Lakers are 9-12 this year
Sixers are 11-10 at home this year
The total has gone over in seven of LA’s last ten games
Lakers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers
Sixers are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games
The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games against LA
Injury Report
76ers
Seth Curry - Out
Danny Green - Questionable
Shake Milton - Out
Paul Reed - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Lakers
Anthony Davis - Probable
Sekou Dounbouya - Out
Mason Jones - Out
Kendrick Nunn - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -2.5
Moneyline: PHI -143, LAL +120
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
*Pick Submitted via TallySight
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.