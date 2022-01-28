76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their week against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night after going 2-2 last week. Despite getting off to a slow start against the undermanned Pelicans, Joel Embiid and the Sixers made a comeback and took the Pelicans out for the second time this year by defeating them 117-107.

After snagging their 28th win of the season, the Sixers are set to continue their five-game home stretch with a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Sixers are still missing Shake Milton, who got injured earlier this month, the team will get another player back in the mix as Danny Green’s been cleared for action.

On the other hand, the Lakers will miss a key star in LeBron James. Initially, James was on pace to play but after waking up with knee soreness, the star forward was ruled out a couple of hours before tip-off, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the LeBron-less Lakers at home on Thursday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Lakers TV Broadcast: TNT/Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers Listen: ESPNLA 710

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, LAL +188

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook