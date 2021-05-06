76ers Officially Launch Sneaker Auction to Benefit Local Youth

On April 30, 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that the team's Youth Foundation would auction off game-worn sneakers by current and former members of the team. The auction officially begins on May 6 and will conclude on Saturday, May 8.

All of the money generated from the two-day auction will go directly towards supporting youth programming in the Delaware Valley. In addition to generating money and donating the proceeds through the auction, Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris will also be involved as Harris Philanthropies will match the donation.

“We believe in using the power of basketball and the influence of the 76ers brand to inspire young people in the communities where our fans live, work, and play," said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation.

"We are so fortunate to collaborate with players, coaches, and staff who believe in our mission and who are as passionate about serving the city’s youth as we are. While this year has consistently reminded us of the resilience of our city, there is so much more we can do to help rebuild stronger together. Sixers Youth Foundation will continue to dedicate time, attention, and resources to uplifting the community and supporting local nonprofits most in need.”

15 current and former players, along with coaches, got involved with the auction. Former 76ers star Julius Erving signed a vintage pair of Converse Pro Leather sneakers as a tribute to his playing days in the 70s and the 80s. Also, Sixers legend Allen Iverson autographed a pair of his signature Reebok Answer IV sneakers.

via 76ers

As for current players and coaches, head coach Doc Rivers and one of his assistants, Sam Cassell, each signed a pair of sneakers they wore on the sidelines this season. Mike Scott, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid were among the current players to have a game-worn pair of sneakers available.

To get involved, visit sixersyouthfoundation.org/sneaker-auction for more details!