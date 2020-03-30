All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Leadership Donates Six Figures to Philabundance for COVID-19 Relief

Justin Grasso

With the NBA on hold for an undisclosed amount of time, a handful of members from the Philadelphia 76ers organization are looking for ways to help during such a tough time in America. From the Managing Partners of the team, all the way down to the rostered players, there are people within the Sixers circle who are looking for ways to remain positive and productive.

Lately, Sixers' starting point guard Ben Simmons has put together a mission called 'The Philly Pledge.' His goal was to create a site, which would lead donors to verified, non-profit organizations, who can truly help make a difference in the City of Philadelphia.

Simmons' research led him to Philabundance, and PHL COVID-19 Response. In order to bring light to those two non-profits, Simmons brought other Philadelphia athletes in the mix to help promote The Philly Pledge. From his teammate, Tobias Harris, to stars such as Bryce Harper, Claude Giroux, and Zach Ertz, Simmons has managed to bring out the big guns to get the word out about these organizations.

Now, Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris is lending a helping hand as well. On Monday morning, Philanundance has announced they have received a significant donation from Harris and his co-partner, David Blitzer, in addition to the Sixers Youth Foundation as well. According to Philabundance, the 76ers partners have donated an undisclosed amount of money, which is in "six figures" territory.

A Statement From Philabundance:

"In keeping with their long-standing commitment to the City of Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia region, today 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris and Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation made a significant six-figure donation to Philabundance."

"The donation will be used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia region during this critical time of need."

"The 76ers’ donation comes as many of the city’s professional athletes band together for Philly Pledge, an initiative launched by Sixers star Ben Simmons that has been created specifically to raise much-needed funds for Philadelphia-area nonprofits like Philabundance during the COVID-19 crisis."

“This amazing show of support from the 76ers and its leadership will go a long way to helping us continue to purchase food and distribute it to our network of partners to help feed those in need,” said Philabundance Executive Director, Glenn Bergman. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Josh Harris and David Blitzer and thank them for being leaders in our community when we need them most.”

So far, Simmons' idea has gone according to plan. Over the last couple of days since its launch, 'The Philly Pledge' has helped drive tons of attention toward these two Philadelphia-based non-profits. His efforts have been noted by Philadelphia's Mayor, Jim Kenny, and has now helped generate a generous donation by the team's managing partners.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA: 2021 Tokyo Olympics Dates Have Been Announced

With the 2020 Olympics Postponed, the committee has now announced the new dates for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is Clear of COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was one of a handful of NBA players to be diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, however, he has been cleared of the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Kyle O'Quinn Talks Cooking, Matisse Thybulle With Fans on NBA's Twitter

The NBA recently allowed Sixers veteran reserve, Kyle O'Quinn, interact with fans on Twitter where he talked about a range of topics, including Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Knicks Owner James Dolan is the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the NBA a couple of weeks ago. Now, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the latest to test positive for the virus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Brings Philly's Stars Together to Promote 'The Philly Pledge'

Sixers superstar Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge' to help with coronavirus relief. And recently, he brought all of Philly's star athletes together to promote.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details Reaction to NBA Suspending the Season

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson recently recalled the moment when the NBA decided to suspend the 2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Can you guess why the number 2 is significant for the Sixers this…

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia Mayor Mentions Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' During Friday Briefing

Sixers star Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge,' which warranted a mention from Philadelphia's mayor, Jim Kenny, on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle Apologizes to Sixers Fans After Losing to Suns' Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle faced off against Phoenix Suns veteran Mikal Bridges in NBA 2K20 on Friday night, and let's just say the results weren't great for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

Sixers vs. Suns: Another NBA2K20 Simulation Will Air on NBC Sports Philly

NBC Sports Philly plans to air a Sixers versus Suns NBA 2K20 simulation on Friday night.

Justin Grasso