76ers' Locker Room is Missing Jimmy Butler's Fire in Playoffs

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, many believed the Sixers made a mistake. With a checkered past in Chicago and Minnesota, it was assumed that Butler was headed to Philly to break up the Sixers' locker room next.

But that's not what happened exactly. While Butler did have his behind the scenes issues with head coach Brett Brown, the veteran star was far from the cancerous personality in the locker room that the national media made him out to be.

Even Butler himself admits that at times his words might get taken out of context and come out wrong -- but deep down, he only means well. And when there's something on his mind, good or bad, Butler is going to speak it. Every team should have a player like that around to fire guys up when they need added motivation, but without Butler around during this year's playoff run, the Sixers lack that kind of internal fire.

"There is nobody in that locker room that is a kick a chair, swing a towel, flip a desk type of guy," said Sixers head coach Brett Brown on Thursday, as the Sixers are in a 0-2 hole against the Boston Celtics. "That's not a bad thing; we're all wired differently."

Having multiple firey personalities within the locker room could be detrimental. Not having any at all could be what separates this year's 76ers from last year's, though -- and the proof is within the Miami Heat's organization.

Last season, the Heat finished with a 39-43 record failing to make the Eastern Conference Playoffs. With the addition of Butler and the emergence of others, the Heat became a much different squad in 2020 and are up 2-0 as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following Miami's Game 2 victory on Thursday, Butler was asked about what it is it about the Heat's organization that allows him to thrive. His answer? It's simple; "I get to be me," Butler said. "I get to cuss people out when they're not doing their job, and they are going to cuss me out when I'm not doing mine. We don't take nothing personal. It's on to the next play because everybody knows that whenever I say something, I mean well. It might not come out the right way, but I mean well, and it goes that way across the board."

The loss of Butler's play on the court might be missed by the Sixers currently, but his lack of fire within the locker room is undoubtedly something the struggling 76ers could use right now. There's hope from within that Philly figures out other ways to motivate each other heading into Game 3 -- but the lack of fire without Butler around this postseason is quite apparent at this point.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

