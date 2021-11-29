Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    76ers vs. Magic: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
    76ers vs. Magic: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    For the first time in over two weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a team on their home court. After going 2-4 in their six-game road trip, the Sixers had the opportunity to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Saturday.

    The game couldn't be settled in regulation, so overtime was required. Then after finishing that five-minute period with an even score, the Sixers and the T'Wolves needed another five minutes to settle the score.

    Eventually, the Timberwolves were victorious as they took on a one-point win in the double-overtime thriller over the Sixers. Now, the 76ers are set to host the Orlando Magic on their home court on Monday as they look to bounce back after a rough stretch of games over the last couple of weeks.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have won just two of their last ten games
    • At home, the Sixers are 4-5 this year
    • The Magic have won just one game over their last ten matchups
    • On the road, Orlando is 3-9 so far this season
    • The Sixers are currently on a four-game win streak against the Magic
    • The last time the Magic defeated the Sixers was in December of 2019
    • The Magic are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Sixers
    • The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games
    • The points total has gone over in four of five games the Sixers played an Eastern Conference opponent this season (via Oddshark)

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Shake Milton - Questionable (Groin Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Paul Reed - Active (Originally Out on Assignment)

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Magic

    Cole Anthony - Out (Ankle Sprain)

    Mo Bamba - Questionable (Back Injury Management)

    Michael Carter-Williams - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Markelle Fultz - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)

    Jonathan Isaac - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)

    E'Twuan Moore - Out (Knee Sprain)

    Terrence Ross - Questionable (Back Injury Maintenance)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -13.5

    Moneyline: PHI -1205, ORL +750

    Total O/U: 206.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Read More

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $7,500

    DraftKings Price: $7,300

    Average FPPG: 32

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,600

    Average FPPG: 22

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,100

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $4,200

    Average FPPG: 19

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $3,600

    Average FPPG: 19

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $5,000

    DraftKings Price: $3,700

    Average FPPG: 21

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,600

    DraftKings Price: $7,800

    Average FPPG: 37

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $4,500

    Average FPPG: 19

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,100

    DraftKings Price: $10,500

    Average FPPG: 45

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,900

    DraftKings Price: $6,900

    Average FPPG: 27

