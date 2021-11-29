76ers vs. Magic: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
For the first time in over two weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a team on their home court. After going 2-4 in their six-game road trip, the Sixers had the opportunity to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Saturday.
The game couldn't be settled in regulation, so overtime was required. Then after finishing that five-minute period with an even score, the Sixers and the T'Wolves needed another five minutes to settle the score.
Eventually, the Timberwolves were victorious as they took on a one-point win in the double-overtime thriller over the Sixers. Now, the 76ers are set to host the Orlando Magic on their home court on Monday as they look to bounce back after a rough stretch of games over the last couple of weeks.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have won just two of their last ten games
- At home, the Sixers are 4-5 this year
- The Magic have won just one game over their last ten matchups
- On the road, Orlando is 3-9 so far this season
- The Sixers are currently on a four-game win streak against the Magic
- The last time the Magic defeated the Sixers was in December of 2019
- The Magic are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Sixers
- The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games
- The points total has gone over in four of five games the Sixers played an Eastern Conference opponent this season (via Oddshark)
Injury Report
76ers
Shake Milton - Questionable (Groin Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Paul Reed - Active (Originally Out on Assignment)
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Magic
Cole Anthony - Out (Ankle Sprain)
Mo Bamba - Questionable (Back Injury Management)
Michael Carter-Williams - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Markelle Fultz - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)
Jonathan Isaac - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)
E'Twuan Moore - Out (Knee Sprain)
Terrence Ross - Questionable (Back Injury Maintenance)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -13.5
Moneyline: PHI -1205, ORL +750
Total O/U: 206.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Read More
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $7,500
DraftKings Price: $7,300
Average FPPG: 32
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,600
Average FPPG: 22
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,100
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $4,200
Average FPPG: 19
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Average FPPG: 19
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $5,000
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Average FPPG: 21
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,600
DraftKings Price: $7,800
Average FPPG: 37
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $4,500
Average FPPG: 19
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,100
DraftKings Price: $10,500
Average FPPG: 45
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,900
DraftKings Price: $6,900
Average FPPG: 27