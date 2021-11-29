76ers vs. Magic: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

For the first time in over two weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a team on their home court. After going 2-4 in their six-game road trip, the Sixers had the opportunity to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Saturday.

The game couldn't be settled in regulation, so overtime was required. Then after finishing that five-minute period with an even score, the Sixers and the T'Wolves needed another five minutes to settle the score.

Eventually, the Timberwolves were victorious as they took on a one-point win in the double-overtime thriller over the Sixers. Now, the 76ers are set to host the Orlando Magic on their home court on Monday as they look to bounce back after a rough stretch of games over the last couple of weeks.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have won just two of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 4-5 this year

The Magic have won just one game over their last ten matchups

On the road, Orlando is 3-9 so far this season

The Sixers are currently on a four-game win streak against the Magic

The last time the Magic defeated the Sixers was in December of 2019

The Magic are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Sixers

The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games

The points total has gone over in four of five games the Sixers played an Eastern Conference opponent this season (via Oddshark)

Injury Report

76ers

Shake Milton - Questionable (Groin Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Paul Reed - Active (Originally Out on Assignment)

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Magic

Cole Anthony - Out (Ankle Sprain)

Mo Bamba - Questionable (Back Injury Management)

Michael Carter-Williams - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Markelle Fultz - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)

Jonathan Isaac - Out (Knee Injury Recovery)

E'Twuan Moore - Out (Knee Sprain)

Terrence Ross - Questionable (Back Injury Maintenance)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -13.5

Moneyline: PHI -1205, ORL +750

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $7,500

DraftKings Price: $7,300

Average FPPG: 32

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $4,600

Average FPPG: 22

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,100

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $4,200

Average FPPG: 19

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Average FPPG: 19

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $5,000

DraftKings Price: $3,700

Average FPPG: 21

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,600

DraftKings Price: $7,800

Average FPPG: 37

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $4,500

Average FPPG: 19

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,100

DraftKings Price: $10,500

Average FPPG: 45

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,900

DraftKings Price: $6,900

Average FPPG: 27