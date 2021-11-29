76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home this past weekend after embarking on a six-game road trip. Going just 2-4 during that time, the Sixers hoped to use the home court to their advantage on Saturday and get back on the right track.

However, Saturday's game wasn't easy for the Sixers as they hosted the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. At first, the Sixers seemed to be falling into a blowout loss, but they managed to form a second-half comeback and forced overtime.

After the first overtime period, neither team could find separation. So, the game went into double overtime. Eventually, the Sixers fell short and took on their second-straight loss. Now, they'll look to avoid making it three in a row as they host the Orlando Magic on Monday night at home.

Last season, the Sixers got the best of the Magic and swept them with three-straight wins. Considering the Sixers are nearing full health once again and the Magic are far from healthy, Philly is heavily favored for Monday's matchup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -13.5

Moneyline: PHI +1205, ORL +750

Total O/U: 205.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook