All76ers
Top Stories
News

Report: 76ers' Managing Partners Could Look to Buy MLB's New York Mets

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris and David Blitzer might be the Managing Partners of the Philadelphia 76ers, but it doesn't mean they aren't looking to acquire additional franchises. 

Harris and Blitzer are businessmen first, and sports fans second. If an opportunity to expand their portfolio's as sports partners comes about, then you have to assume they will look into the situation to capitalize on it potentially.

The Sixers were the first organization that Harris and Blitzer acquired. Then, they added the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils into the mix. Now according to a report from Variety's Scott Soshnick, Harris and Blitzer could look to make moves in Major League Baseball as well, by acquiring the New York Mets. 

"Josh Harris, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and David Blitzer, an executive at private equity firm Blackstone, are among the suitors for the New York Mets, according to people familiar with the matter. The Mets have retained Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. to oversee the sale process."

"Greenberg declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Harris. Talks are still in the early stages, said one of the people, who was granted anonymity because the matter is private."

As we know, the New York Mets are currently for sale. Initially, a deal was in place for a billionaire hedge fund manager, Steve Cohen, to buy the organization, but everything fell through after Cohen "sought to alter the part of the deal that pertained to the timetable for control," according to Soshnick. 

That opened up the door for a celebrity couple to try and obtain the team. Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and pop star/actress Jennifer Lopez had rumored interest in buying the Mets a couple of months back. Unfortunately for both parties, talks quickly quieted down. Now, Harris and Blitzer are reportedly up to the plate. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Ime Udoka Going to the Bulls is not a Guarantee

Rumor has it that Philadelphia 76ers top assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching position. However, losing Udoka is not inevitable at the moment.

Justin Grasso

Is JJ Redick a Top Signing in 76ers History?

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharp shooter JJ Redick has only spent two seasons in Philly. Is that enough time for him to be considered a historical signing?

Justin Grasso

76ers Providing 2,500 meals to 'Feed the Frontlines'

The Philadelphia 76ers will team up with The Giant Company to provide meals to hospital workers through local restaurants.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Shows Love to Allen Iverson on His Birthday

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons shouted out Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Sunday as the Hall of Famer turned 45-years-old.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Joined Philly Protest Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle joined thousands of citizens in a protest against racism and police brutality on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Thanks Supporter Who Protested in his Hometown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III recently thanked an anonymous supporter who protested against racism and police brutality in Gary, Indiana.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Will a Preseason 2.0 Happen in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue the 2019-2020 NBA season in Orlando next month. Will they go through another preseason before it all starts back up once again, though?

Justin Grasso

Will Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Join Nets for NBA Playoffs?

Many believed an extending NBA Playoff timeline could help give the Brooklyn Nets a boost with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant healing up. However, that's not the case this summer.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Why Torii Hunter Made Sure He’d Never Play Red Sox

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: why Torii Hunter made sure he’d never play for the Red Sox, NFL players call on the league to step up and more.

SI Wire

Best of SI: Austin Ekeler’s Underdog Story Is Almost Complete

From a childhood spent toiling as a farmhand, to a remarkable high school career overlooked by every Division I college, to an NFL beginning as a fungible minicamp body, Ekeler’s climb to NFL stardom has been a long and patient one.

SI Wire