76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Had a Career Night in Tobias Harris' World

The coronavirus quarantine of 2020 must be driving NBA players crazy. At this point, I don't blame them. As crazy it sounds, it hasn't even been a full two weeks since the Philadelphia 76ers last had a game. Therefore, the 30-day NBA lockdown isn't even close to being up yet. And the worst part about it all is that even when the 30-day mark approaches in April, there's a good chance the league remains on a hiatus.

Knowing that, NBA players are trying to entertain themselves in different ways as they clearly miss the game. For the Sixers specifically, they are in a tougher situation since they have been self-quarantining for nearly two weeks at this point. Some players have decided to take up streaming games online to connect with fans further.

Others have spent hours on YouTube just watching highlights from the past. Sixers' veteran forward Tobias Harris, on the other hand, has been creating game scenarios in his head and posting about on Instagram. It started a few days back when Harris uploaded a picture of Joel Embiid and himself. The caption claimed the Sixers had just won, and Embiid put the team on his back as expected.

Considering the response from his followers, Harris decided to fire off another post on Saturday night doing something similar. Except for this time, it wasn't Joel Embiid who had the big game. It was Harris' rookie, Matisse Thybulle.

As we know, Thybulle and Harris have a big brother/little brother relationship. A lof of the time, we see clips of Harris giving Thybulle a hard time, poking fun at him. On Saturday, however, Harris credited Thybulle for having a career-night -- in his own world, of course.

"Yup yup!!!! IDC. Way to hoop out there rook!!! Career night for my boy [Matisse Thybulle] & locked down defense in the 4th helped us get that victory(ask me for the stats), keep hoopin bro!! Ay [Mike Scott] all them TikTok videos paying off for the kid. Saturday nights are always a lot better with a W. Next game ain’t till Tuesday where we celebrating at?!?! [Kyle O'Quinn] church tomorrow morning see you there #coronaseason #Undefeated."

Well, it seems the Sixers are 2-0 in Tobias Harris' mind during his made-up corona season. While the Instagram posts are fun and entertaining, it also goes to show that the NBA needs to come back as soon as possible -- because these players are getting bored out here. For the time being, though, I'll stay tuned into what's going on during the NBA's corona season for Tobias Harris.

