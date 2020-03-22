All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Had a Career Night in Tobias Harris' World

Justin Grasso

The coronavirus quarantine of 2020 must be driving NBA players crazy. At this point, I don't blame them. As crazy it sounds, it hasn't even been a full two weeks since the Philadelphia 76ers last had a game. Therefore, the 30-day NBA lockdown isn't even close to being up yet. And the worst part about it all is that even when the 30-day mark approaches in April, there's a good chance the league remains on a hiatus.

Knowing that, NBA players are trying to entertain themselves in different ways as they clearly miss the game. For the Sixers specifically, they are in a tougher situation since they have been self-quarantining for nearly two weeks at this point. Some players have decided to take up streaming games online to connect with fans further.

Others have spent hours on YouTube just watching highlights from the past. Sixers' veteran forward Tobias Harris, on the other hand, has been creating game scenarios in his head and posting about on Instagram. It started a few days back when Harris uploaded a picture of Joel Embiid and himself. The caption claimed the Sixers had just won, and Embiid put the team on his back as expected.

Considering the response from his followers, Harris decided to fire off another post on Saturday night doing something similar. Except for this time, it wasn't Joel Embiid who had the big game. It was Harris' rookie, Matisse Thybulle.

As we know, Thybulle and Harris have a big brother/little brother relationship. A lof of the time, we see clips of Harris giving Thybulle a hard time, poking fun at him. On Saturday, however, Harris credited Thybulle for having a career-night -- in his own world, of course.

"Yup yup!!!! IDC. Way to hoop out there rook!!! Career night for my boy [Matisse Thybulle] & locked down defense in the 4th helped us get that victory(ask me for the stats), keep hoopin bro!! Ay [Mike Scott] all them TikTok videos paying off for the kid. Saturday nights are always a lot better with a W. Next game ain’t till Tuesday where we celebrating at?!?! [Kyle O'Quinn] church tomorrow morning see you there #coronaseason #Undefeated."

Well, it seems the Sixers are 2-0 in Tobias Harris' mind during his made-up corona season. While the Instagram posts are fun and entertaining, it also goes to show that the NBA needs to come back as soon as possible -- because these players are getting bored out here. For the time being, though, I'll stay tuned into what's going on during the NBA's corona season for Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Kyle O'Quinn Hopes to Avoid Ending 2020 NBA Season on a Cliff-Hanger

Sixers center Kyle O'Quinn is worried the 2020 NBA Season will end on a cliff-hanger for Philly.

Justin Grasso

Seton Hall's Myles Powell Dreams of Playing For Philadelphia 76ers

Seton Hall star basketball player Myles Powell has dreams of playing for the Philadelphia 76ers when he goes to the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is Imagining There's Still a Season Going on

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris is bored enough to pretend the NBA season is still going on.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford Sends a Message to Fans During NBA Suspension

Sixers' new big man Al Horford recently recorded a video with a message to NBA fans as the suspension lives on.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Defends James Harden's Defense While Streaming

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons came to Rockets guard, James Harden's, defense as he was streaming a game of Call of Duty the other night.

Justin Grasso

NBA G League: 2 Delaware Blue Coats Make Rookie Wire's Top-30 for 2020

With the NBA G League on hiatus, USA Today's Rookie Wire assembled a Top-30 players list for 2020. Two Delaware Blue Coats have cracked the list.

Justin Grasso

NBA's Latest Practicing Update is Bad News for the Sixers

The NBA has updated the ruled regarding practice during the suspension and it's not great news for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Three Members of the Sixers Franchise Test Positive for COVID-19

The Sixers have announced on Thursday that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

NBA G League: Will Sixers' Affiliate Delaware Blue Coats Finish Their Season?

With NBA suspending all operations, the NBA G League could be in danger of closing down -- effectively ending Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats 2020 progress.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Sixers, Rest of the League Ordered to Shut Down Practice Facilities

The NBA has told the Sixers and the rest of the league to shut down their practice facilities for the time being.

Justin Grasso