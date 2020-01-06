76ers
Matisse Thybulle Reaches Re-Evaluation With No Return Set

Justin Grasso

A solid start to a promising rookie season took an unfortunate turn a couple of weeks back for Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. The former Washington Huskies' guard bursted onto the scene with little expectations and ended up becoming a fan favorite for a playoff-contending team.

And just as Thybulle's minutes were beginning to go up, the first-rounder suffered what most 76ers draft picks have had to deal with in the past. That's a lower-body injury. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Zhaire Smith are the former first-rounders, who are currently on the Sixers' roster, who have dealt with significant lower-body injuries in year one.

Now, Thybulle joins the club. Except for Thybulle just might've gotten the better deal here with his injury. While no setback is a good setback, at least the rookie isn't set to miss all or most of his rookie season.

However, just because we know his timeline isn't as extensive as the others, doesn't mean we know Thybulle will be back in the lineup soon. His knee injury occurred just a couple of weeks back, as the Sixers took down the Washington Wizards. The following morning, Thybulle had his knee evaluated and would be ruled out for the next two weeks.

Sunday marked the two-week timetable, and the results of the re-evaluation are not all that positive. With a game on Monday against Oklahoma City, Thybulle has already been ruled out. And despite getting his injury checked out again, there's still no return in sight.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, Thybulle "continues to progress." The Sixers proved that, as the rookie has been cleared for limited contact in practice.

Considering he's still a limited candidate, though, it feels like it could be another week or two before Thybulle starts running with the entire team again. Soon enough, we'll find out for sure. For now, though, Thybulle is still waiting impatiently to resume his rookie year.

