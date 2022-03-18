Skip to main content
76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers started their week off on a tough note. After closing out last week’s slate with an overtime win against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers returned home and welcomed the Denver Nuggets to town for the second game of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid put up a good fight against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on a personal level, but his supporting cast couldn’t help him get the job done. Therefore, the Sixers lost a tight matchup against the Nuggets at home and closed out the back-to-back by splitting games.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this year. In the first two matchups against the Cavs, the 76ers found success with and without James Harden as they came out on top in both games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wednesday’s battle wasn’t much different. Although Joel Embiid was questionable due to back soreness heading into the game, the All-Star big man was eventually cleared to play. And from start to finish, Embiid did what he does best by dominating the Cavaliers in each minute he was on the floor.

Eventually, the Sixers picked up another victory over the Cavaliers, making it three wins over them this year. Now, the Sixers are set to return home to host the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season. When the Sixers and the Mavs battled it out before the 2022 NBA All-Star break, the Harden-less Sixers took on a tough loss.

This time around, the ten-time All-Star is expected to take the court. Can the Sixers begin another win streak? Or will Dallas put them down once more this year?

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17621352_168388689_lowres

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 19-15 this year

Mavericks are 20-14 when playing away from home this season

Dallas has won eight of its last ten games

The Mavericks have won their last three games

Mavericks are 13-4 against the spread in their last 17 games

The total has gone under in four of Dallas’ last five games

Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Injury Report

USATSI_17621383_168388689_lowres

Mavericks

Reggie Bullock - Out

Marquess Chriss - Probable

Tim Hardaway Jr. - Out

Theo Pinson - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Joel Embiid - Questionable

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17820860_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -154, DAL +130

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-mar-14-all-dallas-mavericks-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17909101_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Participates in Shootaround With Status vs. Mavericks in Question

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17621377_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Dallas Mavericks on Friday

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17909080_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Brushes Off Minor Setbacks Before Mavs Matchup

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_16175488_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Embiid Remains Clueless About Ben Simmons' Desire to Leave Sixers

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17868076_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Won't Have Ben Simmons Available Anytime Soon

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Harden Tweets About Embiid Following Win Over Cavaliers

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17909256_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Offers Positive Update on His Back Following Win vs. Cavs

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17909202_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Sixers Take Down Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022