76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers started their week off on a tough note. After closing out last week’s slate with an overtime win against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers returned home and welcomed the Denver Nuggets to town for the second game of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid put up a good fight against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on a personal level, but his supporting cast couldn’t help him get the job done. Therefore, the Sixers lost a tight matchup against the Nuggets at home and closed out the back-to-back by splitting games.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this year. In the first two matchups against the Cavs, the 76ers found success with and without James Harden as they came out on top in both games.

Wednesday’s battle wasn’t much different. Although Joel Embiid was questionable due to back soreness heading into the game, the All-Star big man was eventually cleared to play. And from start to finish, Embiid did what he does best by dominating the Cavaliers in each minute he was on the floor.

Eventually, the Sixers picked up another victory over the Cavaliers, making it three wins over them this year. Now, the Sixers are set to return home to host the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season. When the Sixers and the Mavs battled it out before the 2022 NBA All-Star break, the Harden-less Sixers took on a tough loss.

This time around, the ten-time All-Star is expected to take the court. Can the Sixers begin another win streak? Or will Dallas put them down once more this year?

Key Game Notes Sixers have won seven of their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 19-15 this year Mavericks are 20-14 when playing away from home this season Dallas has won eight of its last ten games The Mavericks have won their last three games Mavericks are 13-4 against the spread in their last 17 games The total has gone under in four of Dallas’ last five games Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games Injury Report Mavericks Reggie Bullock - Out Marquess Chriss - Probable Tim Hardaway Jr. - Out Theo Pinson - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Joel Embiid - Questionable Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -3.5 Moneyline: PHI -154, DAL +130 Total O/U: 217.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

