Skip to main content
76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

After starting the week off on a bad note with a loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers found got redemption two nights later when they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Wednesday night.

Although Joel Embiid's status was initially in question as he battled back soreness, the five-time All-Star was cleared to play. And to no surprise, Embiid went to work on the Jarrett Allen-less Cavaliers.

Going into halftime on Wednesday, the Sixers had a comfortable lead but a third-quarter collapse allowed the Cavaliers to get right back in the game.

However, the Sixers managed to close out Wednesday's game with a tight victory. After picking their 42nd win of the season, the 76ers made it back home and got the day off on Thursday before taking on their next opponent on Friday night.

For the first and only time this season, the Dallas Mavericks are in town to face the Sixers. When the 76ers and the Mavericks battled it out in early February, both teams looked different as they hadn't made their key trades yet at the time.

Without James Harden, the Sixers fell short against the Mavericks and collected a 107-98 loss. This time around, they'll benefit from the ten-time All-Star's presence as the Sixers throw down in a rematch against the Mavericks for the final time the two teams will face each other this regular season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Mavericks battle it out once more? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Time: 7:00 PM ET. 

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mavericks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports SouthWest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Mavericks Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -154, DAL +130

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17909201_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Mavericks on Friday

By Justin Grasso7 minutes ago
USATSI_17820756_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Mavericks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17909101_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Participates in Shootaround With Status vs. Mavericks in Question

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17621377_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Dallas Mavericks on Friday

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17909080_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Brushes Off Minor Setbacks Before Mavs Matchup

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_16175488_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Embiid Remains Clueless About Ben Simmons' Desire to Leave Sixers

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17868076_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Won't Have Ben Simmons Available Anytime Soon

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Harden Tweets About Embiid Following Win Over Cavaliers

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022