76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

After starting the week off on a bad note with a loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers found got redemption two nights later when they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Wednesday night.

Although Joel Embiid's status was initially in question as he battled back soreness, the five-time All-Star was cleared to play. And to no surprise, Embiid went to work on the Jarrett Allen-less Cavaliers.

Going into halftime on Wednesday, the Sixers had a comfortable lead but a third-quarter collapse allowed the Cavaliers to get right back in the game.

However, the Sixers managed to close out Wednesday's game with a tight victory. After picking their 42nd win of the season, the 76ers made it back home and got the day off on Thursday before taking on their next opponent on Friday night.

For the first and only time this season, the Dallas Mavericks are in town to face the Sixers. When the 76ers and the Mavericks battled it out in early February, both teams looked different as they hadn't made their key trades yet at the time.

Without James Harden, the Sixers fell short against the Mavericks and collected a 107-98 loss. This time around, they'll benefit from the ten-time All-Star's presence as the Sixers throw down in a rematch against the Mavericks for the final time the two teams will face each other this regular season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Mavericks battle it out once more? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mavericks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports SouthWest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Mavericks Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -154, DAL +130

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook