All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Michael Rubin Lends a Helping Hand to Philly Police

Justin Grasso

Despite having bad press a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic looking like the good guys, rightfully so. Lately, a handful of members of the Sixers organization have been lending a helping hand to those in need.

All last week, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer contributed to a number of donations within areas of Philadelphia and New Jersey. Now, Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin is going to expand his efforts as well.

In collaboration with Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, Michael Rubin has helped donate 5,000 masks to the Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday. 

Just a few weeks ago, Rubin came up with the idea to turn his sports merchandise company, Fanatics, into a mask and gown production company for the time being. 

"The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative, and strategic than ever before," Rubin wrote a few weeks back. "As the demand for masks and gowns have surged, we're fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources."

Since Fanatics possessed enough material to produce a mass amount of medical gear, Rubin asked his workers to stop making Phillies and Yankees jerseys and to start producing medical masks and hospital gowns for healthcare workers to use during the pandemic.

Since supplies were also running short for the Philadelphia Police Department, Rubin made a similar order. Now with his help, the Police Department has got its hands on 5,000 masks as the pandemic continues to grow in the city of Philadelphia.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of SI: Coronavirus Has College Football's 2020 Season In Jeopardy

As coronavirus threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance

Justin Grasso

Chris Paul, Trae Young Emerge as Competitors for NBA's Game of HORSE

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine have been added as competitors for NBA's game of HORSE.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Interviewed Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Wednesday

As they search for a new VP of Basketball Operations, the Chicago Bulls have made a consideration to former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Shake Milton Announces Donation to Help Feed Frontline Workers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton spoke out for the first time since it has been announced he will help donate meals to frontline workers in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Shake Milton Donates Meals to Philly Healthcare Workers

Sixers second-year guard Shake Milton has recently donated vegan meals to Philly healthcare workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Stuck in Bahamas

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Jay Cutler is stuck in paradise, Dana White’s crazy UFC plan and more.

Justin Grasso

How Are Sixers Staying in Shape? Matisse Thybulle Reveals His Routine

The Sixers cannot practice at their team's facility at the moment. So what is the team doing to remain in shape? Matisse Thybulle reveals his daily routine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Makes Quarantine Predictions

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle recently predicted which teammates of his are handling the quarantine the best, and which are handling it poorly.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Sports Agent Buddy Baker Shares Parent's Story After Losing Them to COVID-19

A month ago, they were perfectly healthy. By the end of March they were in a hospital, hand-in-hand, as doctors took them off their ventilators.

Justin Grasso

NBA Offers Guidelines to Sixers, Others for 2020 NBA Draft

The Sixers and the rest of the league have received the guidelines for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso