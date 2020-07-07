All76ers
76ers' Mike Scott Doesn't Hold Back From Criticizing the NBA

Justin Grasso

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving caught a lot of heat a few weeks back as he claimed the NBA's restart in a bubble city could take attention away from the real world's issues at hand. As many NBA fans and players have been a part of speaking out and fighting against racism, social injustice, and police brutality in the U.S., Irving feared the return of basketball would become a distraction.

So in an attempt to bring basketball back without taking the attention off of the protests, the NBA has searched to come up with ways to keep the message going when the league is back in action. And one of their ideas didn't mainly sit well with Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward, Mike Scott.

"[The NBA] gave us a list of names to put on the back of jerseys," Scott said on Monday morning. "That was terrible." A couple of days ago, the NBA and the players' union agreed on a list of suggested social messages, which players can choose from to add to their jerseys when the league returns to action, per a report from ESPN.

After seeing the final list without an opportunity to offer any input, Scott voiced his displeasure with the league's idea. "It was a bad list, bad choice," a frustrated Scott continued. "They didn't give players a chance to voice their opinions -- they just gave us a list to pick from. I'm all about just doing instead of saying, hosting, or putting somebody on the back of your jersey. I don't think that's going to stop anything."

Scott wasn't alone with his criticism towards the NBA on Monday. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown agreed with Scott's opinion, as he feels the same way. "I'm very disappointed in the list," Brown told MassLive's, Tom Westerholm. Like Scott, Brown would prefer the NBA to extend the list with suggestions from the players.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

