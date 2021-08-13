76ers, Nets Among Several Teams to Attend Lance Stephenson's Workout

The Philadelphia 76ers' front office seems to be doing more than just watching their Summer League team go to work out in Las Vegas this week. As the five-game mini-schedule continues on Friday, NBA veteran Lance Stephenson decided to take advantage of the opportunity out in Vegas this week.

Considering there are tons of players, coaches, and front office personnel checking out the Summer League action, free-agent guard Lance Stephenson has decided to schedule a showcase of his own as he works on an NBA comeback.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Stephenson is holding a private workout in Vegas on Friday. Several teams are expected to have representatives present. Among those teams are the Sixers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and potentially more.

Stephenson, a 30-year-old veteran, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-2019 season. During that season, he appeared in 68 games, three of which he started. Averaging roughly 16 minutes on the floor, Stephenson shot 43-percent from the field and 37-percent from three, accounting for 7.2 points per game.

While Stephenson has had small stints with several different teams since getting selected 40th overall in 2010, he spent the most time with the Indiana Pacers as he played there during the first four years of his career and had a second stint in Indiana from 2016 to 2018.

Being out of the league for a couple of years now, Stephenson is looking to bounce back. Could it be with the Sixers? It seems more on the doubtful side.

While Philly could use more experienced veterans to add to their roster, their wing depth is quite crowded. As expected, though, the Sixers' front office will do their due diligence and check on the status of the veteran as he could be a potential addition later on down the line.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.