76ers: The Latest on Knicks' Rumored Interest in Tobias Harris

The New York Knicks are rumored to be interested in trading for 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Here's what we know.

Leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas Day game in New York City, a potentially franchise-altering rumor was revealed as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sixers guard James Harden was considering a potential move to reunite with the Houston Rockets in the offseason.

Although Harden refused to address the report before the game, he clarified that he’s happy with his current situation and didn’t elaborate much beyond the fact that he’s in Philadelphia and is satisfied with the success of the team.

Harden isn’t the only Sixers player in rumors this week. Once again, Philadelphia’s veteran forward Tobias Harris popped up in the rumor mill. However, this time is a little different.

Over the last couple of years, whenever Harris’s name would come up in trade rumors, it was typically reported that the Sixers are shopping around the max-contracted forward. But SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Sunday that the Knicks are a team that “kicked around” the idea of attempting to acquire Harris recently.

The Latest on the Knicks’ Interest in Harris

“The Knicks, at least talked internally, about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started, and obviously Harris having a nice game against the Knicks on Christmas Day," said Begley. "Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him before the game, so that’s just one name to keep an eye on. Just specifically to Harris, I know that he does have some fans in the organization. He’s making a lot of money. It would be a big trade to pull off salary-wise, but it’s at least something the Knicks have kicked around internally prior to this past winning streak.”

Tom Thibodeau’s Thoughts

Prior to the report of New York’s possible interest in Harris, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had some praise for the sharpshooter before the primetime matchup on Christmas, as Begley reported.

Here’s what the head coach had to say about Harris, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

“I think you look at the team and, obviously, Embiid and Harden are probably established, but I always thought Tobias was one of the most underrated players in the league. Then when you add in, obviously with Maxey being out, but with the way Maxey’s developed, they’re a well-balanced team.”

Should the Sixers Answer the Knicks’ Call?

If the Knicks come calling with a trade proposition in an attempt to acquire Harris, the Sixers should do their due diligence and listen, as always.

But the chances of Harris going to the Knicks are slim to none. Unless the Sixers are sure to get better without Harris, there is no sense in trading him. Not only has Harris tweaked his game to become a better fit for the Embiid and Harden-led Sixers, but he’s thriving in a revised role.

Through 29 games this season, Harris’s effective field goal percentage is at a career-high 58 percent, according to Cleaning the Glass. From the mid-range, Harris is knocking down 44 percent of his shots. Then from three, he’s hit on 41 percent of his shots from deep, which ranks as his best season on the Sixers from three so far.

With Harris thriving as the Sixers fired off eight wins in a row, there’s a low chance the Knicks have a shot at potentially shaking up Philadelphia’s roster at this time. You can never say never when it comes to the NBA trade market, but don’t count on Harris going to the Knicks or even getting traded at all this season, for that matter.

