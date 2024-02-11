76ers News: Kyle Lowry Lands Shoutout From Legendary Coach

Kyle Lowry's former coach shouts him out after hearing he's set to return to Philly.

The Charlotte Hornets finally made the call on the veteran guard, Kyle Lowry. After landing Lowry via trade with the Miami Heat, it became clear the 37-year-old ball-handler had a small chance of garnering a role in Charlotte.

With the Hornets sitting at 11-41 on the year, placing them in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, they won’t be playing for anything significant come springtime. For a seasoned veteran and experienced champion like Kyle Lowry, the timeline doesn’t align.

On Saturday night, the Hornets made the logical decision to reach a buyout with Lowry. That put the veteran guard on the free agency market, where he knew his next move almost immediately.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry is set to suit up for his hometown, Philadelphia 76ers, for the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Lowry’s former college coach, the legendary Jay Wright, took to X to welcome the guard back to town.

Born in Philadelphia, Kyle Lowry made a name for himself at Cardinal Dougherty High School before landing at Villanova in 2004.

While he was with the Wildcats through his sophomore effort, Lowry appeared in 57 games — spending his freshman season as a reserve and his sophomore season as a starter.

During his final stint at Nova, Lowry averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists while knocking down 44 percent of his threes.

After two seasons in the NCAA, Lowry went to the NBA as the league’s 24th overall pick, joining the Memphis Grizzlies.

Throughout the early years of his NBA career, Lowry played for the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets. When he reached Toronto in 2012, he was a star guard in the league, representing the Raptors for nine seasons. He became one of the most prominent players in Raptors history.

Following his run with the Raptors, Lowry joined the Miami Heat. After finishing the previous two seasons in Miami, he spent the first 37 games of the 2023-2024 season there before getting traded to Charlotte and replaced by Terry Rozier.

In Philly, Lowry will reunite with the head coach, Nick Nurse, and the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. Signing on for the remainder of the season, the Sixers hope Lowry will help the team hold the fort down in Joel Embiid’s absence and play a pivotal role in a playoff run.