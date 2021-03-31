76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers' hot start to their difficult road trip cooled down this past Saturday night as they finally took on a loss. Despite picking up wins against the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers, the 76ers hit a bit of a bump in the road when they faced the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.

Although Philly looked good in the first half, the Clippers took advantage of their weaknesses and came out of Saturday's matchup with a big win. The 76ers then got two days off and a rare practice session on Monday to prepare for another tough matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The first time these two teams met this year, the Nuggets came to South Philly to face an extremely shorthanded Sixers team. At the time, Philly had a positive COVID-19 case on the roster, and the contact tracing led to several players getting listed out. The Sixers had just seven players available by tip-off, and the NBA refused to postpone the game.

As expected, the Sixers took on a loss and were defeated 115-103. While they'll be much healthier this time around, the Sixers still won't have Joel Embiid on the floor as he remains in Philly going through his rehab process for his knee.

Therefore, the Nuggets are once again favored over Philly for Tuesday night's matchup. Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Nuggets face off? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Ball Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nuggets TV Broadcast: Altitude TV

Nuggets Listen: Altitude 92.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Nuggets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Denver -5

Moneyline: PHI +170, DEN -200

O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM