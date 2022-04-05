Skip to main content
76ers vs. Pacers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers found out they are playoff-bound this year once again after a big win on the road this past weekend. As they went into their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the playoffs if two scenarios played out in their favor.

One, the Sixers had to defeat the Hornets. Two, the Cleveland Cavaliers had to lose to the New York Knicks. While the Sixers dominated the Hornets and picked up the win they needed, the Cavaliers came out victorious over the Knicks and put Philly’s trip to the playoffs on hold.

The next night, the Sixers once again had an opportunity to clinch their spot. As the 76ers paid a visit to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, a Philadelphia win would send the Sixers to the postseason officially. Although it was a tight matchup, Joel Embiid’s 44-point outing helped the Sixers close out the matchup with a victory. 

Now, the Sixers are playing to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and they’ll begin so with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. When the Sixers and the Pacers met in Indiana earlier this season, the Sixers fell short and took on a 118-113 loss. At the time, Joel Embiid missed the matchup and the Sixers didn’t employ James Harden yet.

Meanwhile, the Pacers looked a lot different as well as they still employed key players such as Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. The circumstances will be much different this time around when the Sixers and the Pacers meet for the first of two matchups this week on Tuesday night. 

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 6-4 over the last ten games

Sixers are 26-13 on the road this year

Philly has won two-straight games

Pacers have lost their last seven games

Indiana is 16-24 when playing at home this season

The Pacers are 2-8 over their last ten games

Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Pacers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in four of the Pacers’ last five games

Injury Report

Pacers

Goga Bitadze - Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon - Questionable

T.J. McConnell - Questionable

Chris Duarte - Out

Ricky Rubio - Out

Myles Turner - Out

T.J. Warren - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -699, IND +500

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Pacers +11.5

Moneyline: PH -699

Total O/U: Under 234.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

