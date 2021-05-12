76ers vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers' two-week hot streak remains alive heading into the final week of the regular season. For the last ten games, the Sixers have gone 8-2, with all eight of those victories coming consecutively.

At this point, they are one win away from officially clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers can make it happen as early as Tuesday night as they are set to face the Indiana Pacers for the final time this season on the road.

These two teams met for the first time in late January as the shorthanded Sixers paid the Pacers a visit. Although Philly struggled and trailed throughout the entire matchup, they pulled off a remarkable comeback and defeated the Pacers 119-110.

Then, in early March, the Pacers visited the Sixers in South Philly and took a beatdown as the Sixers snagged a 130-114 victory. Now, the Pacers and the Sixers will meet one last time, and it could be a potential preview to the first round of the playoffs.

Although the Pacers are in ninth place, they will have an opportunity to crack the postseason as they'll be eligible to compete in the NBA's play-in tournament next week. If they get in as the eighth seed, they'll likely face the Sixers in the first round.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pacers battle it out for the final time this postseason? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pacers Listen: 107.5 The Fan

76ers Stream: Click Here

Pacers Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5

Moneyline: PHI -205, IND +172

O/U: 233

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel