76ers Partner With Philadelphia-Founded Company GoPuff

The Philadelphia 76ers announced they reached a brand new partnership this week with a Philly-founded company called GoPuff.

GoPuff is a versatile delivery service that works around the clock, getting customers their daily needs brought right to their homes in no time. The company's goal is to "make daily life effortless" for everyday consumers.

Now, the company is looking forward to specifically targeting Sixers fans in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to a press release on Tuesday, GoPuff and the Sixers are looking to offer local customers a curated 76ers menu featuring stadium and local favorites each gameday.

“We’re thrilled to partner with goPuff, a leading technology company born and bred in our own backyard in Philadelphia,” said 76ers Chief Revenue Officer, Katie O'Reilly.

“With the pandemic changing the way fans experience home games, goPuff has the unique ability to deliver many of the products that fans have come to love right to their home, in just a few minutes. We’re excited to bring fans this special 76ers menu and look forward to future collaborations with goPuff that will enhance the fan experience throughout the season.”

As they celebrate the launch of the new partnership, GoPuff is looking to offer new Philly-based customers $25 off of their first order using the special code "76ERS." Also, all Philly-area delivery fees will be waived on Wednesday. These deals are available until after the Sixers' matchup against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

“GoPuff is excited to partner with our hometown team during an exciting season for the 76ers,” said Rafael Ilishayev, GoPuff's co-founder and co-CEO. “The 76ers embody much of what we stand for at GoPuff. Grit, innovation, teamwork, and authenticity with an emphasis on community support. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with this great organization to bring fans a taste of the home game experience in new ways. We’ve trusted the process, and now it’s Time to Deliver.”

Lastly, GoPuff has decided to announce that they will soon launch a limited edition souvenir cup for purchase. The cups' theme will be "Celebrate the City," and all of the money generated from sales will be donated to the Sixers Youth Foundation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_